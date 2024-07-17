Reviewing the Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 is very much a bittersweet experience, seeing as they are to be some of the last wireless earbuds Jabra ever produces. If they turn out to be not so great, no worries, but if they’re excellent, then we will never know how future iterations might have surpassed them. On paper, the Elite 8 Active Gen 2 are marketed as high-end earbuds with modern features; plus, they are waterproof and feature military-grade durability. After testing, I can firmly say that it's a shame that these are the last — but what a high note to go out on.

The Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 are among the last earbuds Jabra plans to make, and they're some of the best buds you can buy. They feature excellent audio performance, ANC, and HearThrough, and are the toughest earbuds around. They are fully waterproof and rated to a military standard for durability. Pros Excellent sound quality

Charging case functions as a Bluetooth transmitter

Highly effective ANC and HearThrough

Extremely impressive waterproofing and durability Cons They won't get a sequel

Control interface may not be to everyone's taste $230 at Amazon $230 at Best Buy $230 at Jabra

Price, availability, and specs

The Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 are available from Amazon and other retailers, including Jabra’s own online store for $230.

Specifications Wired/wireless Wireless Battery Life Up to 8 hours with ANC, Up to 32 hours with the charging case Noise Cancellation Adaptive Hybrid ANC Microphones 6 IP rating IP68, IP54 for charging case Supported codecs AAC, SBC Driver size 6mm Dimensions and weight (earbuds) 19.7 x 19.7 x 29 mm, 5g Dimensions and weight (case) 24.4 x 46.9 x 65.4 mm, 47.5g Price $230 Charging USB-C, Wireless Expand

What’s good about the Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2?

Everything they claim to be