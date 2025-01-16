Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 $170 $230 Save $60 The Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 are among the last earbuds Jabra plans to make, and they're some of the best buds you can buy. They feature excellent audio performance, ANC, and HearThrough, and are the toughest earbuds around. They are fully waterproof and rated to a military standard for durability. $170 at Amazon

These Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 are some of the best wireless earbuds that you can buy right now. Not only do you get excellent sound and great ANC, but these earbuds are also quite durable as well. We gave them a 10/10 in our review, which no other pair of earbuds has received since. And while they used to be pretty pricey at $230, they can now be had for much less, with a steep discount that drops them down to $170.

What's great about the Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2?

The Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 earbuds are the ones to go with if you're looking for the complete package. As mentioned before, not only do you get excellent sound, but the ANC is also pretty good as well. Furthermore, the durability makes these a really rock solid pair, with a MIL-STD-810h certification and an IP68 rating. It's perfect if you're thinking about taking them into the wilderness or to the gym.

The earbuds also provide tons of play time with up to 56 hours using the included charging case. You also get some nice modern perks as well, like support for Spatial Audio. And just in case you run into someone while having them on, or you need to be a little more aware of your surroundings, you can always utilize Jabra's Natural HearThrough technology.

What makes the Elite 8 Active Gen 2 earbuds a little more unique is that the charging case can also act as a wireless transmitter. You simply plug them into any audio jack and you can connect them to the earbuds for a wireless listening experience. This is great if you ever want to connect to a device that doesn't support Bluetooth.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong with these earbuds at this price. You get a solid experience and plenty of great features — some of which aren't available with other brands. So grab these earbuds while you can because this deal won't last long.