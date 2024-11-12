Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 $170 $230 Save $60 The Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 are among the last earbuds Jabra plans to make, and they're some of the best buds you can buy. They feature excellent audio performance, ANC, and HearThrough, and are the toughest earbuds around. They are fully waterproof and rated to a military standard for durability. $170 at Amazon

These are some of the best wireless earbuds that you can buy in 2024. Not only did we give them a perfect 10/10 rating, which is extremely rare, but they are now being discounted down to their lowest price ever. The Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 earbuds are pretty expensive when it comes to their original retail price, coming in at $230.

But with this early Black Friday deal, we're seeing some excellent savings, with a solid discount that knocks 26% off, dropping the price down to just $170 for a limited time. But you'll want to be quick because this deal won't last long, especially at this price.

What's great about the Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 wireless earbuds?

There are a lot of things we love about the Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 earbuds, but its combination of great sound, highly effective ANC, and extreme durability are just some of the top reasons why we gave these earbuds a perfect 10 out of 10.

Now it's important to mention that the Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 earbuds come with an IP68 rating, which means that they are waterproof, which isn't all that common when it comes to wireless earbuds. But what really puts these over the top is their MIL-STD-810h certification. So if you happen to drop or crush them, they should survive without any issues.

In our testing we found that these earbuds easily handled day-to-day events, and if you manage to take these further, then you'll be supported by a pair of earbuds that won't quit. Of course, it's not all about toughness, and you still get great comfort, which means they can easily be worn all day. Furthermore, they also fit quite securely in the ear, which is great if you're someone that's active and needs their music on the go.

When it comes to the audio, you're getting excellent quality here, with support for Spatial Audio that will provide an immersive experience. The Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 earbuds also deliver impressive ANC that can pretty much block out some environmental noise for a peaceful listening experience. If you need to, you can also stay aware of your surroundings thanks to Jabra's Natural HearThrough technology.

Of course, none of this matters if you can't keep the earbuds charged, and luckily, you're going to get plenty of power here with up to 56 hours with the included charging case. By the way, the case also offers a unique trick that can take any audio source and broadcast it wirelessly to the earbuds with just a 3.5mm cable. So if you're ever near a source without Bluetooth, you can still stay connected.

Overall, you really can't go wrong with these earbuds. They really do go above and beyond when it comes to features and, at this price, you can't ignore them. So be sure to pick them up for a steal while you can because, at this price, this deal won't last long.