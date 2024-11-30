Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 $170 $230 Save $60 We think the Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 are the toughest earbuds on the market, and with this Black Friday pricing they're going for $60 off their regular price. $170 at Amazon $170 at Best Buy $170 at Jabra

Retailers have taken the best they have to offer live with Black Friday deals, and if you're in the market for a new set of earbuds, we've got a great deal for you. The second-generation Jabra Elite 8 Active wireless earbuds are seeing their lowest price ever for Black Friday, coming in at a sale price of $170.

They're regularly priced at $230, making this deal worth $60 in savings. However, this pricing isn't likely to last beyond the Black Friday weekend and may even end when Black Friday itself ends, so grab the Jabra Elite 8 Active for just $170 while you can.

Why you should buy the Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2

In our review of the Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2, we gave the wireless earbuds a perfect 10/10. Audio quality is one of their standout features. They have active noise-cancellation capabilities if you're trying to keep yourself focused in a noisy environment, and they have spatial sound for an immersive experience if you plan to use them with your favorite movies and TV shows. When chatting with others, six microphones combined with noise-reduction algorithms provide superior call performance even in super windy environments.

But we don't just find the Jabra Elite Active Gen 2 to be some of the best wireless earbuds on the market. More specifically, we consider them to be the toughest earbuds. Workout warriors and fitness enthusiasts will want to pay attention to these earbuds, engineered to withstand tough workouts and days out on the trail. They're sweatproof, waterproof, and dustproof, capable of connecting to multiple devices and seamlessly switching between iOS and Android devices throughout the day.

Jabra also paid attention to comfort when designing these earbuds. They're made for active people, with an in-ear fit designed to stay secure no matter how much you move. With the included charging case—which is IP54 dustproof and waterproof—the Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 can last up to a whopping 56 hours.

The Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 may not be the right option if you're shopping for the best cheap true wireless earbuds, but this Black Friday deal gets them a little closer to such a price range. They're at $170, their lowest price ever, a savings of $60 from their regular price of $230.