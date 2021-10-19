Jabra's got a bunch of new earbuds, so it's time to pick up last-gen at a discount.

I wouldn't do this if it wasn't important, but hear me out: the Jabra Elite 75t, one of the best true wireless earbyds you can buy despite their age, is on sale for $79.99 from Amazon right now. Yes, these are approaching two years old but I wouldn't worry about that: they're still excellent and regularly outclass many newer options on the market.

Let's start with the fundamentals: they're small and comfortable to wear for long periods of time. Jabra did a lot right with the design of these earbuds, allowing them to slip into many ear sizes and shapes while achieving a proper seal. That's important, because the Elite 75t's only major drawback is its mediocre ANC, which was added as a software update in 2020. It's not a huge downside, since it still works, but compared to some of the newer earbuds on the market, including Jabra's own Elite 7 Pro — the Elite 75t's true successor — it's not great.

But other fundamentals, such as sound quality and battery life, are still top-notch in 2021, and the case is quite portable, slipping into a pocket with barely a bump. At just a hair under $80, the Elite 75t are at their lowest price ever right now, and certainly make for a great early Christmas present for yourself or anyone else on your difficult-to-shop-for list.

