At CES 2022, Jabra is announcing that its popular but flawed Elite 7 Pro earbuds are getting an update to add an important feature that was absent, and decried as a betrayal, at launch: multipoint support. Jabra earbuds have long been able to connect to two devices at once, switching seamlessly between, say, a smartphone for calls and a laptop for streaming music, but the feature did not make it to the final shipping product back in the fall of 2021.

According to Jabra, a firmware update will be issued to the Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active "in early 2022," though the company wouldn't provide more details than that. Still, it's good news for a product that, in many ways, left us a bit underwhelmed when it was released, especially for its $200 price. It is in our list of the best wireless earbuds, though.

Here's what we said about the earbuds in our review:

While I like most things about the Elite 7 Pro, the real clincher here is the microphone quality which, paired with some incredible battery life and stellar in-ear comfort, make them the best I've used for that purpose. If your primary concern is sound quality, there are better options out there at the same $200 price, from Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro to Sennheiser's now-discounted Momentum True Wireless 2. If you're looking for dedicated workout buds, either wait for the Elite 7 Active, which should offer a more solid fit while running and working out, or the Jaybird Vista 2, which also use physical buttons but are a bit more robust than these. Still, Jabra's done something pretty impressive here; aside from the lack of multipoint at launch and the mediocre ANC quality, there isn't a ton to dislike. Aside from phone calls, it doesn't do anything best-in-class, but the Elite 7 Pro are a solid choice that will happily slip into a pocket for a couple of years.

During its CES event, Jabra also announced a new, cheaper version of the Elite 7 Active aptly called the Elite 4 Active, which features ANC, IP57 water and dust protection, and a tight, workout-approved fit, for $120. It is available now in either black or navy colorways. Stay tuned for a review in the coming days.

