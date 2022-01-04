At CES 2022, Jabra is announcing that its popular but flawed Elite 7 Pro earbuds are getting an update to add an important feature that was absent, and decried as a betrayal, at launch: multipoint support. Jabra earbuds have long been able to connect to two devices at once, switching seamlessly between, say, a smartphone for calls and a laptop for streaming music, but the feature did not make it to the final shipping product back in the fall of 2021.

According to Jabra, a firmware update will be issued to the Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active "in early 2022," though the company wouldn't provide more details than that. Still, it's good news for a product that, in many ways, left us a bit underwhelmed when it was released, especially for its $200 price. It is in our list of the best wireless earbuds, though.

Here's what we said about the earbuds in our review:

While I like most things about the Elite 7 Pro, the real clincher here is the microphone quality which, paired with some incredible battery life and stellar in-ear comfort, make them the best I've used for that purpose.

If your primary concern is sound quality, there are better options out there at the same $200 price, from Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro to Sennheiser's now-discounted Momentum True Wireless 2. If you're looking for dedicated workout buds, either wait for the Elite 7 Active, which should offer a more solid fit while running and working out, or the Jaybird Vista 2, which also use physical buttons but are a bit more robust than these.

Still, Jabra's done something pretty impressive here; aside from the lack of multipoint at launch and the mediocre ANC quality, there isn't a ton to dislike. Aside from phone calls, it doesn't do anything best-in-class, but the Elite 7 Pro are a solid choice that will happily slip into a pocket for a couple of years.

jabra-elite-active-4-1

During its CES event, Jabra also announced a new, cheaper version of the Elite 7 Active aptly called the Elite 4 Active, which features ANC, IP57 water and dust protection, and a tight, workout-approved fit, for $120. It is available now in either black or navy colorways. Stay tuned for a review in the coming days.

Buy Jabra Elite 4 Active

$120 at Amazon

blob-new-year
Google's Blob Opera returns to serenade you with more holiday classics

Hark, the herald blobs sing!

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Daniel Bader (15 Articles Published)

Daniel is the Editor-in-Chief of Android Police.

More From Daniel Bader