There are many brands in the earbuds space right now, but you can obviously trust some more than others. Jabra happens to be one of those brands putting out some of the best wireless earbuds out there. Just a couple of weeks back, several offerings from the brand saw considerable discounts as part of the Prime Day sale. The Jabra Elite 7 Pro noise-canceling earbuds, for example, were dropped to $140 on Amazon, which is actually the lowest we've seen them sell for to date — 30% the regular price of $200. If that deal slipped by you at the time, you'll be pleased to know you can pick them up at that price once again.

Launched last August, the Elite 7 Pro are Jabra's flagship pair of earbuds, succeeding 2020's Elite 85t with longer battery life, significantly improved microphone recording quality, and a better, more comfortable fit. They lose out in terms of sound quality to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, but if you're someone who spends a lot of your day on phone calls, that excellent microphone quality (made possible by bone conduction) means you'll sound super crisp to the other party no matter the environment — as we've noted in our review for the earbuds.

Earlier this year, an update enabled multipoint and Google Assistant support. The two features should've been present since the start, but we really can't complain now that they're here. And for a very compelling price of $140 for flagship earbuds, we'd say that you're getting a lot more than you'd expect.