Looking for some wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation? Waiting for a sale timed just right? Well, perk up your ears because we've got a couple of offers you can stuff your waxy little canals with, saving you 30% off MSRP or more.

Anker's Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro buds put the focus on the drivers with two in each bud. Regularly retailing for its MSRP of $170, it's now down to its lowest price yet of $119 on Amazon — more than $51 off. Elsewhere on the site, you'll find the choice for the modern Jabra Elite 7 Pro, another one of these MSRP sticklers: often $200, you'll see it this weekend for $130, a whopping $70 off.

Sweep up the Jabra Elite 7 Pro for $130 (35% off)

Jabra Elite 7 Pro Source: Jabra The Jabra Elite 7 Pro are light on the lobes and pleasant on the eardrums, but are strongest when you're making calls while on the run with crisp and clear delivery. Bundle that together with terrific battery life and it's a terrific package, especially for $130 on Amazon — $70 off typical pricing.

The Jabra Elite 7 Pros are a terrific option if you chat a lot on the go — with six microphones, you'll be heard loud and clear just as Daniel Bader was in our rigorous review of these earbuds. They last up to nine hours on a full charge, 10 hours with the ANC turned off. The only real concerns we have are the lack of multipoint support and the ANC having a little less impact than we wanted. Still, as an all-around player, they've earned the #5 spot on our list of best earbuds for 2022. But we're pretty sure they'll be number ones for a whole crowd of chatty types.

Snag the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds for $51 off

$170 at Amazon

Maybe you place audio quality a few ticks higher than others. Anker's Soundcore Liberty 3 Pros keep the portability, but amp up those waveforms dedicated low-end and high-end drivers in each earbud for quality across the range. If you're looking for Bluetooth to step up, the earbuds excel with LDAC support turned on. Sure, the controls can be iffy, the battery life is closer to average, and the comfort levels are quite up there, but for $119 and your choice of three colors — purple, gray, and white (black costs an extra $11) — you're definitely benefiting as a listener. It was a great value at $170, but our review makes it sound like these buds are an absolute gimme at $119.