We've all had times in our lives when we wished we had a mute button to block out all the unnecessary noise. Thankfully we're living in the age of technology, and active noise cancellation is very much a reality. What started off as a feature in large, expensive over-ear headphones is now one companies squeeze into tiny earbuds that can fit in your pocket, like Jabra’s Elite 7 Active, currently on sale at Amazon for $113 ($67 off).

Jabra’s wireless earbuds implement the company's latest and greatest ANC (Active Noise-Canceling) technology into well-built compact earbuds with decent battery life. Discounted to $113, they're even cheaper than Jabra’s lower-end $120 Elite 4 Active, making the Elite 7 Active feel like an absolute bargain.

Buy the Jabra Elite 7 Active for $67 off

$113 at Amazon

The Jabra Elite 7 Active are clearly oriented towards more athletic lifestyles (hence the name), but that doesn't mean they're nor super useful everywhere else, and their compact, sleek design ensures suitability both at the gym and in the office. Backed by an 8-hour battery life (30 hours including the case), you can wear them out where you want, and know you won’t have to get back to the charger for a while. And when you do, you've got support for both fast charging and wireless charging.

The Jabra Sound+ app gives the user plenty of options to customize their listening experience, like adjusting the ANC level, tweaking EQs, and setting up digital assistant integration. You can connect to two devices and seamlessly switch between them with, and Jabra’s HearThrough transparency mode lets you jump right back to the outside world again with the touch of a button.

The Jabra Elite 7 Active is a great set wireless earbuds that are packed with features in a compact, durable body. You've got plenty of control, allowing you to either block out noise or let it in, so if you're looking for your next pair of earbuds, the Jabra Elite 7 Active won’t disappoint — nor put a big dent in your bank account at $113.