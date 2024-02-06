Jabra Elite 5 $90 $150 Save $60 Featuring Hybrid ANC alongside an impressive 28 hours of battery life, the Jabra Elite 5 is an excellent mid-range set of buds for the price. They offer a great range of sound thanks to 6mm drivers, but also work well for calls thanks to 6 built-in microphones. $90 at Jabra

WIth how many different earbud options are available out there these days, it can be tough choosing the right set of buds that not only suit your needs and style, but your budget as well. There are cheap earbuds out there if you're trying to save money, but they don't always offer the best sound or build quality, so you want to find a brand and model that hits the sweet spot.

Jabra offers a great selection of portable audio devices, including some of the best wireless earbuds around if you're after something that offers good audio quality without being too expensive. Options like the Jabra Elite 5, for example, deliver a well-rounded and full-bodied sound along with active noice-cancellation for just $150 normally, making them a great buy for anyone in need of a new set of earbuds under $200.

Why this Jabra Elite 5 earbuds deal is worth your money

For the price, the Jabra Elite 5 offer an almost perfect balance of value and performance for the money. They work well as an all-around basic set of buds for their standard price tag, with enough versatility to act as your go-to workout earbuds, or as a set of earbuds for calls, without skipping a beat.

Hybrid ANC lets you tune out ambient noise during calls and listening sessions, and larger 6mm speaker drivers deliver impressive sound and range. Plus, with up to 7 hours of battery life with ANC on, they're some of the longest running buds you'll find for the standard $150 price tag they sport.

However, thanks to a special limited-time sale running on some of Jabra's top audio products this month, you can get a set of Jabra Elite 5 earbuds for just $89 — a whopping 40% off. An excellent offer which brings these buds down to their second-lowest price ever, just shy of its Black Friday pricing.

The Elite 5 isn't the only set of Jabra buds that are going on sale, though. During the month of February, you'll find discounts on the brand's top models over at the Jabra online store, including the premium Jabra Elite 10 wireless earbuds and the workout-centric Jabra Elite 4 Active.

The latest these deals will be available is until Sunday, February 25, though, so while you've got a couple of weeks to make your decision, don't sit too long. Considering that deals on good wireless earbuds are pretty scarce right now, these may just be the best earbud deals you'll find until Memorial Day.