Jabra Elite 5 $99 $150 Save $51 The Jabra Elite 5 earbuds were released back in September 2022, and this is the first time we've seen the price drop below $100. The earbuds are awesome enough that we'd want them at the full MSRP of $150, but the deal price makes them irresistible. $99 at Amazon

When it comes to earbuds, we all have our preferences, but the Elite 5 can very easily become your favorite earbuds. They're comfortable to wear and they're rainproof with an IP55 rating, so you don't have to worry too much if rain catches you when you're out jogging while wearing the Elite 5.

Why you'll want the Jabra Elite 5 earbuds

The Jabra earbuds come with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelation, which is pretty awesome in the noisy world we live in. When you want to stay in the world of music, ignoring traffic, talking, and so on, you're good to go. Plus, when you want to once more tune back in and be more aware of the noises around you, it's possible to do that easily.

Taking calls while wearing the Jabra Elite 5 is also easy, especially as the earbuds feature six microphones. If you have multiple smartphones, you can take advantage of the Bluetooth Multipoint feature which allows you to stay connected to two devices at the same time.

The Jabra Elite 5 earbuds come in multiple colors, although only the Gold Beige model is available for $99. If you want to get the earbuds in Black, the price goes to just over $101, while the Titanium Black option costs $120. Amazon can have these delivered before the weekend if you want to pay for shipping or next week with free delivery.