Jabra Elite 5 $80 $150 Save $70 Check out the Jabra Elite 5 earbuds for a killer audio experience without breaking the bank this Black Friday. These wireless earbuds have hybrid ANC for maximum music immersion, support all the major codecs, and with Spotify Tap, you can start streaming tunes with just a tap. Don't pass up on this unbeatable deal for top-notch sound. $80 at Amazon

Black Friday is already flooded with awesome earbud deals. But hold on, there's one more deal that might just blow your mind: a killer promo that gives you a cheaper alternative to the Sony WF-1000XM5 or Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Sure, the Jabra Elite 5 might not have all the bells and whistles of some flashier, premium earbuds, but they were already a great deal at $150, and earned a rare 9/10 score in our review.

Now, on Amazon for Black Friday, they've hit their lowest price ever: just $80.

Why the Jabra Elite 5 are worth buying right now

These earbuds have never dropped below $90, not even during Amazon Prime Day in October. So the latest deal beats that. And the best part is that it applies to all three colors Amazon has.

Even without the fancy "Pro" or "Active" tag, the Elite 5 are a solid bet for budget-conscious users. Whether you're hitting the gym or just jamming at work, they've got you covered. Sporting an IP55 rating, these buds resist dust and water, making them ideal for gym sessions and outdoor adventures.

The Jabra Elite 5 pack a punch with active noise-canceling and supports aptX, AAC, and SBC codecs. With Bluetooth 5.2 multipoint, you can effortlessly switch between six devices, and the controls keep it simple with chunky multifunction buttons (no finicky touch panels here).

Expect a decent seven-hour battery life with ANC on, plus an extra 21 hours from the charging case. These earbuds are solid for calls and stay snug in your ears, so no worries about them slipping out on the move. Whether you're diving into your first true wireless pair or upgrading, the Jabra Elite 5 won't let you down - and at $80, you shouldn't turn them down either.