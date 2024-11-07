Jabra Elite 5 $65 $150 Save $85 With the Jabra Elite 5 you're getting a set of all-purpose earbuds that produce solid audio, and with this deal you can start listening for just $65. $65 at Amazon

While they aren't typically a set of cheap wireless earbuds, the Jabra Elite 5 are seeing an all-time low price of just $65 right now. Amazon has the true wireless earbuds discounted at a whopping 57%, which makes these a much more affordable option than when they're at their regular price of $150. This pricing makes the Jabra Elite 5 one of the better values you'll find in a pair of earbuds, and while this $65 sale price is for the black Jabra Elite 5 earbuds, they're also available in a number of other color options at prices in a similar range.

Why you should buy the Jabra Elite 5 true wireless earbuds

One of the main things that stood out to us in our Jabra Elite 5 review is their audio quality. This is achieved with 6mm speakers, which can produce a much bigger sound than their dimensions suggest. The Jabra Elite 5 also has a customizable equalizer you can access through the Jabra Sound App+, which is great if you're someone that likes to tweak their listening experience.

This gives you complete control of playback, so your music will always sound the way you want it to. That audio quality applies to phone calls as well. It may not seem all that important, but with video calls becoming more and more prevalent, ensuring you can both hear and be heard well matters. The Jabra Elite 5 features a 6-microphone setup, with its external mics remaining active all the time to provide external noise control.

The internal mics are for boosting your voice if you're in a noisy area while on a call. You'll get Active Noise-Cancellation with these earbuds, as well as up to seven hours of battery life on a single charge. The included charging case provides an additional 21 hours of life should you manage to run them dry while on the go. These make a great option for just about any scenario, with an IP55 rating protecting against dust and water.

The Jabra Elite 5 connects easily and conveniently to any Bluetooth device. And for those that juggle multiple devices, they can even connect to two devices at once, and that includes iOS products. So if you've been looking to grab a new pair of earbuds, we think the Jabra Elite 5 will do nicely, especially since they are down to an all-time low price of $65 at Amazon. But there's no telling how long that price will last, so act quickly and grab this $85 in savings while you can.