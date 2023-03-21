Jabra makes some of our favorite earbuds — the company's Elite 3 and Elite 5 buds represent some of the best options you'll find at their respective price points. Today, Jabra's announcing another pair of midrangers in the Elite 4. At a hundred bucks, the new buds are very similar to the Elite 3, with a couple of key new additions — chiefly, active noise cancellation.

The new Jabra Elite 4 — not to be confused with the Jabra Elite 4 Active — look identical to the existing Jabra Elite 3. They're the same size, shape, and weight, and even come in the same four colors: dark gray, navy, beige, and lilac. The important changes here are internal: the Elite 4 gain ANC, a big get for affordable earbuds. The new earbuds also support Bluetooth multipoint for connecting to multiple source devices at once.

4 Images

Close

ANC and Bluetooth multipoint are great features to have in earbuds, and a $20 price increase over the $80 Elite 3 seems reasonable to get them in the $100 Elite 4. Those are the only notable improvements here, though; the Elite 4 have the same 6mm drivers as the Elite 3, the same IP55 rating, and the same size batteries. While those cells can power up to seven hours of music playback without noise cancelling, flipping ANC on will shorten the Elite 4's battery life to about five and a half hours.

The Jabra Elite 4 are available starting today direct from Jabra and from "selected retailers" for $99.99.