Jabra has always been among my top five wireless earbud brands. Over the years, the Danish company has consistently released stylish and comfortable earbuds with powerful audio and some cool features to set them apart. While they are, sadly, stepping away from the market, the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 earbuds continue the trend with their premium good looks, great audio and call quality, and powerful ANC. Feature-wise, the company is brought improved spatial audio, which is great, but the standout feature lies in the charging case, which, when plugged into a compatible device, can deliver spatial audio.

It’s a cool trick that can really enhance your listening experience and, combined with everything else the Elite 10 have to offer, is worth your hard-earned dollars.

Staff pick Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 9 / 10 The Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 earbuds are some of the company's most ambitious to date. They offer great audio and call quality, with enhanced EQ for improved spatial audio. They can be used with compatible devices, including televisions and in-flight entertainment systems. Plus, you get strong ANC, a feature-rich companion app, and a pair of super-comfy, stylish earbuds. Pros Stylish, comfortable design

Great audio and call performance

Charging case brings spatial audio to a host of devices

Powerful ANC Cons Battery life not as long as competitors

Chunky charging case $280 at Amazon $280 at Best Buy $280 at Jabra

Price, availability, and specs

You can snag a pair of the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 for $280 on Amazon, Best Buy, or Jabra's website. That’s a little cheaper than the $298 Sony WF-1000XM5, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4, and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds.

If you purchase the earbuds directly from Jabra, you can choose from five colors (Titanium Black, Denim, Cocoa, Soft White, and Glossy Black). At the same time, Amazon offers three (Denim, Glossy Black, and Soft White) and Best Buy offers four (Soft White, Glossy Black, Denim, Titanium Black). Another benefit of ordering the earbuds from Jabra? The company provides free engraving on the case, which is a nice touch.

Specifications Wired/Wireless Wireless Battery Life 6 hours (ANC)/21 hours (charging case) Noise Cancellation Jabra Advanced ANC Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Microphones 6 MEMS mics IP Rating IP57 Supported codecs SBC, AAC Charging type USB-C, Wireless Driver Size 10mm Dimensions and weight (earbuds) 0.8i x 0.7i x 1.1 inches, 0.19 ounces Dimensions and weight (case) 1 x 1.8 x 2.6 inches, 1.64 ounces Multipoint support Yes Expand

What’s good about the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 earbuds?

So much win in a tiny pair of earbuds

Close

One thing’s for sure, Jabra knows how to make a good-looking pair of earbuds. The company sent me the Soft White version of the earbuds. The top of each earbud has a silvery metal cap with Jabra stamped in the middle. Depending on the bud you’re looking at, you’ll see either an “R” or “L” along with a pair of gold-colored charging points and a sensor on the back.

As for the rest of the earbuds, the housing is made of ivory-colored plastic. Like most Jabra earbuds, there is a measure of durability. The Elite 10 are rated IP57 for limited dust protection and water immersion up to 1 meter (3.2 feet).

The earbuds comfortably fit in my ear canal without any pressure on my concha and surrounding areas; I wore the earbuds for hours without any pinching or pressure. I was a little worried about the tap controls since I had to press on the ear caps, which could jam the earbuds into my ear just to pause a song or skip a track. Thankfully, the buds stayed in place no matter how many times I tapped. In addition to the default ear gels, Jabra ships three extra pairs to ensure you get a proper fit.

Jabra’s done a little housekeeping with its latest premium earbuds, boasting improved active noise cancellation and enhanced EQ tuning. The ambient mode has also undergone some tweaks. Dubbed Natural HearThrough, the company claims it’s twice as effective as its predecessor. With Natural HearThough enabled, I heard my boyfriend doing his best Travis Bickle impersonation despite David Banner’s “Play” bumping in my ear.

However, his voice almost faded to nothing once I switched over to ANC. While I prefer to mute NYC as much as possible in favor of my personal soundtrack, I gained a new appreciation for the feature when a delivery man on an electric scooter came barreling out of nowhere as I crossed the street.

Utilizing its improved algorithms, Jabra says that its ANC is twice as powerful as the previous generation and is focused on significantly silencing the din from outside noise as well as noise transportation such as the subway and airplane. I put the Jabras to the test, first standing under an elevated subway line and then going underground. In both instances, the noise from the train was reduced, but not completely shut out without any music playing. However, at 50% volume, the subway and all its rattling faded into the music. Still, it’s not as good as the Sony WF-1000XM5, but it will satisfy most quiet seekers.

Read our review Sony WF-1000XM5 review: The buds to beat Great audio + great ANC + great battery life = great earbuds

The Elite 10's free companion app, Sound +, is bursting with features. You set custom tap controls, find wayward buds, and enable ANC and Natural HearThrough, and also tweak the EQ, select from six audio presets, set up Spotify Tap, quick access to the music app, and set up the Dolby Spatial Sound feature (more on that shortly). And that’s just the tip of the iceberg of what the app can do.