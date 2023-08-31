Summary Jabra's new Elite 10 earbuds offer advanced ANC, multipoint connectivity, and excellent sound quality, making them a top choice.

The Elite 10 features Jabra's ComfortFit technology, ensuring long-lasting comfort even during extended use.

The Elite 8 Active is a rugged pair of earbuds with IP68 certification, offering great sound and voice call quality for endurance athletes and those looking for durability.

Sony and Bose make some of our favorite wireless earbuds, but it is hard to beat Jabra's offering when it comes to voice call quality. However, the company's products have always been plagued with various problems and average sound quality. Jabra is looking to put an end to all these issues with its latest earbuds. At IFA 2023, the company unveiled its new flagship earphones: the Jabra Elite 10. The earbuds pack all the features you can expect from a premium pair of earphones, like Advanced ANC, multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, and more.

Jabra Elite 10

Don't be fooled by the Jabra Elite 10's unassuming look. The company claims they are its first wireless earbuds to feature its ComfortFit technology and have been designed after scanning over 62,000 ears. This should make them comfortable to wear for long hours. And thanks to the semi-open design, you should not get the ears plugged feeling after an extended period of use.

Jabra says ANC is up to 2x more powerful on the Elite 10. It will also automatically turn up the ANC level when you are in noisier surroundings and vice versa. For a great surround sound experience, the Elite 10's 10mm drivers support Spatial Sound with Dolby Head Tracking and Dolby Atmos.

To deliver excellent voice call quality, the earbuds pack three microphones in each earbud. Battery life is also decent, with a claimed runtime of 6 hours, which can be boosted to 27 hours with the charging case. There's wireless charging for convenience, and thanks to fast charging, you can get 1 hour of use after a quick 5-minute top-up.

Jabra Elite 10 Jabra's Elite 10 are the company's flagship earbuds, packing 10mm drivers and 2x more powerful ANC. This is backed by solid battery life, multipoint connectivity, and excellent sound quality. Battery Life 6 hours (ANC on); 8 hours (ANC off) Charging Case Included? Yes Microphone? 3 per bud Brand Jabra Audio codecs AAC, SBC Bluetooth 5.3 LE IP Rating IP57 Solo bud mode? Yes, either bud Driver Size 10mm Wireless Charging Yes Charging Port USB-C; wireless Earbud weight 5.7g per bud Charging case weight 45.9g

Jabra Elite 8 Active

Alongside the Elite 10, Jabra also unveiled the Elite 8 Active. The company claims they are the world's toughest earbuds and have passed all the US-810H tests. While the earbuds themselves are IP68-certified, the charging case is IP54-rated. Additionally, the Elite 8 Active has passed the Highly Accelerated Corrosion Testing (HACT) in which they were subjected to "two hours in 104°F temperatures with 93% humidity, a 15-minute splash test in salt water, and a 15-minute 104°F heat drying test" for 11 cycles.

Despite the rugged build quality, Jabra says it has not compromised on sound quality. The Elite 8 Active features Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancelation that adjusts the ANC level based on your surroundings. Other specs include a 6-mic array and support for Fast Pair, Swift Pair, and Spotify Tap. Battery life is rated for 8 hours, with the charging case extending it to 32 hours.

Jabra Elite 8 Active If you are looking for a pair of rugged wireless earbuds, the Jabra Elite 8 Active will fulfill your requirements. Touted as the world's most rugged earbuds, they are IP68 certified and deliver great sound and voice call quality despite their rugged body. Battery Life 8 hours (ANC on); 14 hours (ANC off) Charging Case Included? Yes Microphone? 3 per bud Brand Jabra Audio codecs AAC, SBC Bluetooth 5.3 LE IP Rating IP68 for earbuds, IP54 for charging case Solo bud mode? Yes Driver Size 6mm Wireless Charging Yes Charging Port USB-C; wireless Noise Cancellation Yes Earbud weight 5g per bud Charging case weight 46.4g

Both Jabra earbuds will miss out on LC3, LC3 Plus, and Bluetooth Low Energy at launch. But the company claims they will be added with a future firmware update.

The Jabra Elite 8 Active is available in most markets starting today, while the Elite 10's retail availability begins in September 2023.