Take 20% off Jabra Elite 10 $200 $250 Save $50

We reviewed these Jabra wireless earbuds back in 2023, and while a successor, the Elite 10 Gen 2 was launched this summer, we still think that the original Elite 10 are still worth taking a look at. Not only are you going to get a comfortable fit, but you're also getting excellent sound quality here as well. Furthermore, the earbuds pack tons of features like ANC, great battery life, and more.

And while these can be expensive, costing $249.99 at retail, you can now save $50 off the original retail price, which drops them down to $199.99. Of course, prices aren't going to be cheap if you're looking for some of the best wireless buds available, but a small discount can always help, just in case you're still on the fence about making a purchase.

What's great about the Jabra Elite 10?

You really can't go wrong with the Jabra Elite 10. The earbuds feature excellent sound reproduction, with our reviewer claiming the sound to be "superb" during testing, and you also get perks like immersive sound thanks to support for Dolby Atmos with head tracking technology, which is great if you love watching movies and TV shows.

In addition to excellent comfort, which means long hours of use, you get long battery life here as well, with up to 36 hours with the included charging case. Of course, you can also quickly charge if your device is ever running low, provide hours of use in a matter of minutes. Those that love to go outdoors will be happy to know that these earbuds are built for the elements with an IP57 rating.

And with multipoint connectivity, it's easy to connect to two devices simultaneously and move from one device to another in a seamless manner without any distracting interactions. And we previously mentioned the ANC, which can easily block out ambient sounds when you need to focus on calls or whatever's in your ear.

These are a sleek pair of earbuds that really punch above its price point. And while there are plenty of options available when you're looking at top-end earbuds, we think this one is going to be one of the best that won't leave you disappointed. So get this deal while you still can because you don't want to miss out.