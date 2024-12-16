Your changes have been saved Jabra Elite 10 $150 $250 Save $100 A solid pair of earbuds that packs everything you need into a compact and powerful package. The Jabra Elite 10 are now down to their lowest price at just $150. $150 at Amazon

While a lot of the attention tends to go to Bose and Sony, Jabra also makes some great audio accessories. We love the brand's Elite 8 Active Gen 2 earbuds, giving them a perfect score, but that excellence is to be expected with a pair of earbuds that costs $230.

Of course, if you want nearly the same experience for less, we recommend going with the Jabra Elite 10. These earbuds offer excellent sound, good ANC, and are also extremely comfortable. Best of all, while they have a retail price that comes in at $250, they can now be had for 40% less with a promotional discount from Amazon that knocks them down to $150.

What's great about the Jabra Elite 10 wireless earbuds?

You really can't go wrong with these Jabra earbuds. Not only do they produce excellent sound, but they also have a lot other great features as well, like active noise-canceling. Furthermore, you also get support for spatial audio with Dolby Atmos, providing an immersive listening experience.

In addition to the above, the earbuds are quite durable, with protection against the elements. Furthermore, you also get excellent comfort, which means you can wear them for hours at a time without any discomfort. This is good news because Jabra states that these earbuds should last up to 36 hours with the included charging case.

Multipoint connectivity is also a welcome addition here with the ability to easily connect up to two devices simultaneously. And just in case you were curious, the call quality is also quite good, ensuring that your voice will be heard when talking on the go. Overall, a fantastic pair of earbuds that we really loved in our review.

The only real negative we had was that they were just too expensive. And now, thanks to this deal, you can save on the retail price, and pick them up for a fair price at just $150. So grab them while you can because this promotion won't last long.