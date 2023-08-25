In case you haven't heard, Jabra, the brand currently making a name for itself as the creators of some of the best wireless earbuds, is expected to drop the Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active soon. And as we know, with any new releases, price drops on the previous models are bound to happen. What we didn't expect, though, was for it to happen sooner than later, with Amazon having a sale on not just one or two, but three Jabra earbud models. Hey, we're totally not complaining.

If you're shopping around for some earbuds, you may want to consider Jabra's lineup of earphones. The brand's slate of products is known for delivering superior sonics, impressive battery life, and decent noise cancelation. With the ongoing sale, you can score the Jabra Elite 7 Active, Jabra Elite 7 Pro, and Jabra Elite 4 for up to 42% off.

Jabra Elite 7 Active

Jabra Elite 7 Active $105 $180 Save $75 Ideal for people on the go, the Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds feature adjustable ANC, audio that will get your heart rate pumping, and a body designed to stay in no matter what. With an impressive battery life, they may even outlast your stamina. $105 at Amazon

Kicking off the list are the Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds, which, as you can tell by the name, are designed for folks always on the go. If you're on the, erm, active side, you'll appreciate this pair's IP57-rated waterproofing, which allows for a meter of liquid submersion for around half an hour, as well as their ShakeGrip technology that ensures they stay in place no matter how much you move. Each earbud is packed with 6mm milled drivers that produce balanced bass and crisp treble, energizing you with the clearest beats as you complete your power squats. You can even tune out the wheezing of the person in the elliptical next to you with the adjustable levels of ANC. Dare we say that their built-in batteries may even outlast your stamina, too, chugging along for up to eight hours on a single charge, which is easily extendable to 30 hours if you slip them into your case. In case you need a quick top-up, it only takes five minutes of charging to get 30 minutes of power.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro

Source: Jabra Jabra Elite 7 Pro $120 $200 Save $80 The Jabra Elite 7 Pro earbuds deliver the brand's signature bass-heavy sound, but their strongest point is the enhanced call clarity. Thanks to the MultiSensor Voice technology, they provide excellent microphone quality no matter how noisy your surroundings are. $120 at Amazon

If you want a more premium experience, the Jabra Elite 7 Pro earbuds are worth nabbing, with 6mm custom speakers that deliver the brand's bass-heavy signature sound. What's most impressive about this pair, though, is their MultiSensor Voice technology that enhances call clarity no matter your location and how noisy your surroundings are. The technology combines four microphones to elevate your calls, and if you want to stay conscious of your environment, you can activate the HearThrough technology to maintain a level of spatial awareness. This pair also provides up to 8 hours on a single charge, which you can then stretch to 30 hours with the accompanying case.

Jabra Elite 4

Source: Jabra Jabra Elite 4 $70 $100 Save $30 Despite being the cheapest out of the three, the Jabra Elite 4 earbuds are definitely not cheap in terms of quality. They offer a bunch of nifty features, including convenient Fast Pairing, Bluetooth multipoint, decent ANC, and a sleek design that would go well with the rest of your tech collection. $70 at Amazon

The Elite 4 earbuds are by far the cheapest of the three, but they certainly aren't cheap in terms of quality. The pair's 6mm drivers deliver decent audio for the price, and the ANC technology is nothing to balk at, either. With the Swift Pair feature, you can instantly connect them to any iOS or Android device — or perhaps even both, thanks to Bluetooth multipoint. You also have the option to use only a single earbud with Mono Mode. Their battery life is slightly weaker than the aforementioned earbuds, lasting only 5.5 hours on a single charge. However, with the case, you can extend it to 22 hours, with a quick 10-minute charge yielding up to an hour of use.