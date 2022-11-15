The Jabra Elite 7 Pro earbuds boast all the features you could want in a pair of premium in-ear headphones. That includes active noise-canceling, great sound and call quality, and long battery life. But at the moment, these flagship earbuds don't have a flagship price tag. You can pick up the Elite 7 Pro for just $120 in this early Black Friday deal.

If you are looking for a pair of comfortable, low-profile earbuds that will make it through long days at the office or your daily gym session, these should fill the role dutifully. The battery life of the Elite 7 Pro is good for up to 8 hours of listening (30 with the included wireless charging case), and their IP57 rating means they offer good protection against sweat and water damage.

Source: Jabra Jabra Elite 7 Pro 7.0 / 10 The Jabra Elite 7 Pro are a good pair of low-profile, comfortable earbuds that should meet most of your needs. They have active noise-canceling, they're waterproof, and the battery is good for up to 8 hours of playback.

In our review, we noted that the Elite 7 Pro are incredible for calls, and pretty good at everything else. The sound quality is solid, and the ANC, although a bit mediocre, offers HearThrough tech, so you can stay aware of your surroundings when necessary. Rounding out the features are Alexa and Google Assistant, USB-C charging, and Multipoint support, meaning you can pair, and seamlessly switch between, two devices at once.

You get all of this, plus Jabra includes a 2-year warranty against damage caused by dust or water. Grab a pair (or two) while you can at this price.