The geek in me has always stared in awe at images and videos of people’s living rooms and desk setups where ambient light shines behind the TV or monitor to create an immersive experience. I’ve always wanted to try that for myself, but I also wanted those lights to integrate with my Google Assistant setup, which meant paying a prohibitively expensive price for a pair of Hue Play.

Enter Govee, a company that wasn’t on my radar and then suddenly was the only one on my radar. Our own Max loves its products, Taylor was impressed with its Lyra floor lamp, so it made sense for me to check out its TV light bars.

The Flow Pro can display one or many colors, be installed vertically or horizontally.

The idea behind the Govee Flow Pro is similar to TV LED strips, but instead of sticking something to the back of the screen, you retain some flexibility. You can affix the bars to the TV/monitor, sure, but you can also place them in small stands on either side, lay them horizontally behind it, or just skip the display idea entirely and use them on a regular table or desk. I like that versatility because I have yet to move into my own apartment and I need to be able to quickly uninstall and move this setup when I eventually do. I might even decide to assign them to my iMac instead of the TV in the new apartment, who knows, but at least I have the freedom to choose.

Calibration video, the camera below the TV, and the controller.

I installed the camera on the bottom of the TV because it didn’t mount properly on the curved top, and thankfully there’s a setting to take that into consideration. There’s also one to specify which is the left and which is the right light. Govee wants you to put stickers on your TV to calibrate the camera’s field of view, but I found this video that does exactly the same thing in a quarter of the time and with zero tinkering. I used it, of course.

The Govee app gives you all the controls you need.

Once the lights were installed, the first thing I tested was the video mode, which tries to expand what’s happening on the screen through the lights around and behind it. Thanks to a colorful animation video, I was able to see the Govee Flow Pro at its absolute best. The camera picked up on the changes with very little delay and synchronized the light bars with what I was seeing. It looked utterly cool.

Above: Color animation showing how well the lights react to the TV. Below: Same but closer.

However, things don’t work this well with regular videos. I noticed that a color really needs to be dominant and to last a while before the Govee followed suit, which means that the immersion factor was pretty hit-and-miss. Sometimes it’d work well, other times it would just get stubbornly stuck on red or orange. Now don’t get me wrong, it’s still nice to look at my TV and feel like it’s floating and “augmented,” as if it’s magically grown one or two sizes larger, even if the color doesn't perfectly match. The experience is excellent, but I would have loved a little more reactivity and consistency. I don’t know if it’s the whole camera approach that’s to blame (you’re relying on what that sensor sees instead of getting direct HDMI input) or if Govee can improve the experience with some software updates. I hope it’s the latter.

How the lights reacted to different kind of content in video mode. I'll let you judge.

I was also surprised by all the other modes that the lights offer. You can set specific scenes or create your own, choose colors manually for each segment of every bar (it has six), or you can apply music effects that make the lights dance and flicker with the beats and rhythm. It works really well when listening to music on YouTube and Spotify, but I wish it would dynamically pick the color from the screen too. As it stands, you can either do music mode or video mode, not both at the same time.

Music mode works really well, but I had to manually set that purple color.

When paired with Google Assistant, the Flow Pro acts like an individual colored light bulb: you can change the brightness or pick a single color, but you can’t set a scene or mode or control the two bars individually. It’s not the most developed integration, and I’m hoping that at least scene control will be added soon.

Controlling the Flow Pro with Google Assistant.

After testing the Govee Flow Pro for a while, I haven’t lost my enthusiasm for immersive ambient lights, but I’ve tamed it a little. This thing isn’t easy to do and the light bar form factor, which I thought was more versatile than LED strips, is also more limited. If you go into this purchase knowing the limitations and willing to compromise a bit, this could be a great addition to your smart home and living room or office setup. But if you expect flawlessness out of an $80 pair of lights that are half the price of the Hue Play, you’ll likely be disappointed.

Buy: Amazon ($80)

