If you’re looking for a VPN, making the right choice is important. You want a service that is affordable, fast, private, and gives you access to all the streaming platforms you use. Ivacy VPN is certainly affordable, but does it measure up feature-wise?

Ivacy VPN key features

Ivacy VPN is a low-cost VPN service that offers everything you would expect from a premium-price VPN. Signing up for Ivacy VPN gives you access to over 5700 servers in more than 100 locations. Accessing the internet through Ivacy VPN protects your connection from online threats and vulnerabilities, from DNS leaks and IPv6 leaks to DDoS protection. There is also an internet kill switch feature that disconnects your internet connection in the event of server disconnection and a dedicated IP address should you need it.

Credit: Ivacy VPN

This feature ensures that your privacy is maintained, and your internet access does not continue unprotected. The most attractive part of Ivacy VPN is its ability to unblock popular online streaming services.

Using Ivacy VPN, you can access Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Disney+ in locations where these services are restricted. More importantly, Ivacy VPN unblocks seven Netflix libraries. For example, if you wish to view Netflix US content from the UK, that is possible with Ivacy VPN. To do so with Ivacy VPN, you need to follow these simple steps:

Download and install Ivacy VPN on your Netflix device.

Log in with your credentials, and under Streaming , select Netflix US.

, select Netflix US. Once connected, you will be automatically redirected to Netflix US.

You will now be able to access content that would normally be unavailable in your region.

Credit: Ivacy VPN

Meanwhile, Ivacy VPN uses split tunneling. This convenient feature allows you to reach locally stored files and resources while maintaining an external internet connection via a VPN server.

If all of those features seem a lot to remember, don't worry. Ivacy VPN automatically selects the most appropriate server based on your chosen purpose and location.

Ivacy VPN pricing and payment methods

The biggest draw to Ivacy VPN is probably its incredible low price. While you can pay a standard rolling monthly contract of $9.95/month, paying for 5 years up-front costs just $60 – that’s a 90% discount at just $1 a month, for use across 10 devices.

Credit: Ivacy VPN

And if for some reason you’re not satisfied, Ivacy VPN also gives you a 30-day money-back guarantee.

But how does this compare with other VPN services? To find out, I took a look at ExpressVPN, a VPN service I’ve used extensively in the past. It's a good match with a similar set of features to Ivacy VPN.

ExpressVPN’s rolling monthly price is $12.95, which is $3 more expensive. But its cheapest option is $8.32, available if you pay $99.84 upfront for 12 months of access. While a significant 35% saving over the monthly option, ExpressVPN (which also offers a 30-day money-back deal) is eight times more expensive than Ivacy VPN. ExpressVPN can only be used on five devices, which is a disappointment compared to Ivacy VPN’s ten devices.

Consequently, Ivacy VPN is the most affordable VPN of the two. You can pay using credit cards and PayPal for an Ivacy VPN subscription. Other payments are also supported, including BitPay, Coingate, Perfect Money, Alipay, and many alternatives.

Save money with Ivacy VPN!

Ivacy VPN’s $1 per month deal is amazing. But you can save even more money using a VPN. In fact, Ivacy VPN could potentially pay for itself.

Online shopping, and booking flights and hotels can all be made cheaper with the help of a VPN. Here’s why: websites will display different prices based on where you’re shopping from. So, the price of shoes for an online shopper in Canada might be less than the same shoes, on the same web page, in New York.

The same trick can be used when booking hotels, too. Meanwhile, research has shown that prices for a plane ticket were less when viewed from a Norwegian IP address than when checked using a Malaysian IP.

Of course, you don’t need to travel to other countries to check the cheapest prices. You simply switch to a VPN server in the country where you think the price might be less.

Ivacy VPN is available on all major platforms

Ivacy VPN is available on Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, Android TV, Kodi, Amazon Fire TV, and as browser extensions for Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge. It is also compatible with internet connection sharing for game consoles.

This means you can enjoy private browsing on any device with a browser, access those overseas Netflix libraries on any media streamer, and select overseas game servers for your favorite online games.

Credit: Ivacy VPN

Its suitability for up to 10 devices in your home is an excellent deal, enabling you to help keep the activity of your entire family as private and secure online as it is possible to get.

And if all that seems too complicated to set up, you could just configure Ivacy VPN on your router to ensure every connected device in your home gets private internet access.

Enjoy secure and private browsing with Ivacy VPN

With an amazing low price of just $1 a month with a five-year plan, Ivacy VPN works out at around three cents a day. This is an incredibly low price for a VPN, and given the quality of the service, the number of servers in countries around the world, and this VPN’s ability to help unblock location restrictions on your favorite streaming services, Ivacy VPN has got to be your number one choice for a new VPN.

Try Ivacy VPN for $1 per month

See at Ivacy VPN

This is a sponsored post. The product choices and opinions expressed in this article are from the sponsor and do not reflect the editorial direction of Android Police or its staff.

Samsung Galaxy A53 vs. Google Pixel 6a: Which deserves your $450?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email