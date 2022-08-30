With dozens of VPN services available online, it gets confusing to pick one based on your needs. An ideal VPN service should bypass geo-restrictions, have cross-platform availability, and have high-speed servers worldwide to deliver fast, reliable, and secure connections to users. Ivacy VPN checks all the boxes with an affordable price tag. Let’s check it out.

Ivacy VPN features at a glance

Don’t dismiss Ivacy VPN due to its low price tag. It has a long list of features and can easily go toe-to-toe with premium-priced VPNs. The company has 5700+ servers in more than 100+ locations worldwide.

Safely browse the web

Ivacy VPN creates a private web browsing experience. An active Ivacy VPN connection shields your online browsing history and the IP address from your local ISP (Internet Service Provider), data harvesters, and advertisers. Simple connect to a VPN server with Ivacy VPN, and protect internet traffic using military-grade encryption and IPv6 leak protection.

Ivacy VPN is also helpful when connecting to public Wi-Fi in a café, theater, or shopping mall. Public Wi-Fi networks aren’t known for using the best security protocols. Using a VPN that scans and removes suspicious malware or viruses on the server level will be essential for those who frequently downloads media and apps from unknown sources on the web.

Access geo-restricted content

Streaming services like Peacock TV, Paramount+, Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu, etc., are available in selected regions only. Instead of downloading your favorite TV show or movie from unverified sources, you can use a VPN, like Ivacy VPN, and enjoy all the geo-restricted content at your fingertips.

The company’s 6500+ servers ensure a reliable buffer-free streaming experience on your smart device.

Ivacy VPN also comes with split tunneling to ensure access to local and foreign content at the same time. You don’t lose access to your local streaming services when you watch the latest Disney show on an Ivacy VPN connection.

Store your login details in a password manager

Digital password managers have become a necessity these days. A password manager removes the hassle of remembering confidential details and auto-fills the login page whenever required. Your Ivacy VPN subscription comes with a dedicated password manager − Sticky Password for free.

Sticky Password remembers your login info, generates strong passwords, secures your data with military-grade encryption, and syncs it across all your devices.

Ivacy VPN is available on all major platforms

Ivacy VPN is accessible on every major platform. You can use Ivacy VPN on Android, iOS, Huawei, Windows, Mac, Linux, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and even gaming consoles like Xbox and PlayStation. The company’s browser extension is available on Google Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge.

Ivacy VPN pricing

Ivacy VPN pricing starts at $9.95 per month. You can commit to the yearly plan at $47.76 and bring down the monthly price to $3.99. The company’s best and most lucrative plan remains the five-year deal for $60. That sweetens the equation with a $1 per month price. A five-year subscription plan also gets you Ivacy’s password manager without any cost. Regardless of the plan, you will get a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Enjoy secure browsing without prying eyes

Ivacy VPN does everything you’d expect from a VPN service and more. It’s feature-rich, bundles a password manager for free, and doesn’t heavily affect your wallet.

