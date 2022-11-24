Between binge-watching, your favorite Netflix series, working online, and strolling on the web searching for the best Black Friday deals, you may be worried about your privacy and security while roaming on the internet. Ivacy VPN is offering a 90% discount on its 5-year VPN plan, which includes 2TB of cloud storage and a premium password manager for free, this Black Friday.

Being in the industry for the past decade, Ivacy VPN has become one of the fastest VPNs in town, with the greatest number of VPN servers available. Unlike its competitors, Ivacy VPN supports 10 devices simultaneously and includes a compelling price package ensuring that your data is not compromised and is secure at all times.

Ivacy VPN has a secure WireGuard protocol designed to handle heavy network demands at high speed, which makes Ivacy VPN the best VPN service for streaming UHD content and downloading huge files.

Ivacy VPN's features

If internet security is important, you should always access the internet over a VPN. In addition to security and privacy, Ivacy VPN provides the following:

Anonymity

Ivacy VPN provides total online privacy and security, enabling users to remain anonymous from cyber criminals, internet service providers (ISPs), and hackers.

Defeat censorship

Some streaming channels are geo-restricted, making them only available to a selected group. For example, BBC iPlayer is only available in the United Kingdom, so you can't watch sports without being in the country or using a VPN! While sitting at home, you may easily change your virtual location to the United Kingdom to access BBC iPlayer, or the United States to access a larger Netflix library.

Ivacy VPN multi-login feature

Ivacy VPN has a multi-login function that allows users to log in to up to 10 devices simultaneously. If you have more than one device and wish to use Ivacy VPN on all of them, download the Ivacy VPN software from the links below:

Stutter-free streaming

It's a joy to be able to stream without buffering! Nobody wants to be distracted by buffering while watching their favorite team play. Ivacy VPN always provides buffer-free viewing on all major sporting websites.

Protection of up to 10 devices simultaneously

Ivacy VPN outperforms all other VPNs by supporting many devices with a single subscription. Users may use Ivacy VPN on up to ten devices simultaneously with no restrictions.

Over 5,700 servers worldwide

With its extensive network of 5,700+ VPN servers situated worldwide, Ivacy VPN can let you change your location to 100+ places.

Kill switch for the internet

Ivacy VPN was the first to invent Internet Kill Switch, a function that allows users to remain secret even if their connection is lost.

Save 90% off on a 5-year subscription to Ivacy VPN

Ivacy VPN provides a 90% discount on a 5-year VPN subscription, with 2TB Cloud Storage and a Premium Password Manager, to get you started just in time for Black Friday. That equates to $1.00 monthly for five years. A small investment for superior VPN coverage, a premium password manager, and 2TB of cloud storage.

