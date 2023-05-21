Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.
On the menu for the Android Police podcast this week, we'll be probing a Pixel 8 rumor much like how one temps a steak with a thermometer. We've got a few thoughts to dish out on the Montana TikTok ban, too. And, if that's not enough, for dessert, we'll be having BlackBerry pie... in the form of an impromptu movie review. Order up!
02:04 | Appetizer
- Leaked Google Pixel 8 Pro video shows new design and a built-in thermometer
- Google wants to turn your Pixel phone into a car dashcam
21:12 | Entree
- ChatGPT now has a dedicated iOS app, Android version incoming
- YouTube has started blocking ad blockers
- Montana becomes the first state to ban TikTok
43:23 | After Eights
- Google Pixel 7a review: If déjà vu were a smartphone
- How Google can solve its Pixel A-series identity crisis
- Disney Ending Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Just Over 1 Year After Launching It (screenrant.com)
- BlackBerry (2023) | ScreenRant
Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com