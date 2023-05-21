On the menu for the Android Police podcast this week, we'll be probing a Pixel 8 rumor much like how one temps a steak with a thermometer. We've got a few thoughts to dish out on the Montana TikTok ban, too. And, if that's not enough, for dessert, we'll be having BlackBerry pie... in the form of an impromptu movie review. Order up!

02:04 | Appetizer

21:12 | Entree

43:23 | After Eights

