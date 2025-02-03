The zephyrs of news this week have completely displaced all of the good bits of Android news that could have popped up onto the surface for this Android Police podcast. So, for this week, we'll avoid talking about executive crimes, Diablo IV, and stretched hands. Instead, we look at Google's continued slow-motion deconstruction of its workforce potentially affecting the Pixel unit (and the Pixel 9a's development), the Galaxy S25's inability to even inspire the eye with its pallid colors, and DeepSeek's wade into the global waters of political economics. It's a lot for a little.
00:47 | DeepSeek/Galaxy S25?
- DeepSeek database was 'completely open,' leaving chat logs out there for all to see
- Microsoft wants to know if DeepSeek obtained data from ChatGPT
- DeepSeek: all the news about the startup that’s shaking up AI stocks | The Verge
- I'd like the Samsung Galaxy S25 just as much without the AI
- I review nearly every US Android flagship, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra is a letdown: Here's why
- Pre-order numbers reveal buyers are Ultra-impressed with Samsung's new top-of-the-line flagship
12:42 | Pebble and Google (and more TV and Sonos complaints)
- A new Pebble smartwatch is in the works as Google releases source code
- Google is giving US hardware and software staff the choice to bow out
37:13 | Bit more Google
- The redesigned Pixel 9a may come with a price you already know
- The latest Pixel 9a rumor reveals pre-order and shipping dates
- Google Maps will rename the Gulf of Mexico and Denali in the US
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com