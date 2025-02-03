The zephyrs of news this week have completely displaced all of the good bits of Android news that could have popped up onto the surface for this Android Police podcast. So, for this week, we'll avoid talking about executive crimes, Diablo IV, and stretched hands. Instead, we look at Google's continued slow-motion deconstruction of its workforce potentially affecting the Pixel unit (and the Pixel 9a's development), the Galaxy S25's inability to even inspire the eye with its pallid colors, and DeepSeek's wade into the global waters of political economics. It's a lot for a little.

00:47 | DeepSeek/Galaxy S25?

12:42 | Pebble and Google (and more TV and Sonos complaints)

37:13 | Bit more Google

