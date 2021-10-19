Between site issues and sold-out stock, you might want to keep an eye on third-party retailers

Google just announced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and you can see both our Pixel 6 Pro hands-on and Pixel 6 hands-on, but good luck actually snagging either on the Google Store today. Between Google's apparent inability to keep the site up and stable during the checkout process and the apparently quite limited pre-orders selling out, you're gonna have a hard time buying one.

Both our readers and those of us at Android Police trying to buy a unit are running into problems with checkout at the Google Store, with the company's own retail store site alternately reporting errors and checkout straight-up failing as items fall out of stock. Although the color selector for both the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro still shows certain models as available, that may not be the case when you try to actually check out.

Apparently, Google couldn't handle the tremendous load of Pixel enthusiasts all hoping to pre-order one today. The company even tweeted out an apology about the site issues:

If you're in the same boat, your best bet is to pick up a Pixel via another retailer. Amazon, B&H Photo, and Best Buy are all selling it, but if you're a Google One subscriber that was hoping for cashback on your purchase, you're out of luck unless the company can get its own storefront working correctly.

