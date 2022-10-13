There are plenty of cheap earbuds that sound good. There's also a long list of in-ear speakers with premium tuning, novel features, and super-high prices. But sometimes earbuds come along that sound fantastic, have all the high-end considerations you want, and don't actually cost a fortune. The Sony LinkBuds S are exactly that kind of earbuds.

Granted, they're extra-heavily discounted right this moment due to the Amazon Prime Early Acces Sale, and you've got less than five hours to take advantage of those savings. In our review earlier this year, we were immediately impressed by their comfort level, sound quality, feature set, and reliable connectivity. Dollar for dollar, they're some of the best wireless earbuds we've ever gotten our hands on. Their ANC is nothing to sneeze at, eliminating a striking amount of outside noise when combined with the passive isolation common to earbuds. And as long as you use the right size ear tips (which is paramount to the performance of all earbuds, really), they are about as comfortable as it gets. They also support high-resolution LDAC streaming, which you'll appreciate if you're still able to hear the difference between the different codecs. (Protect that ability; tinnitus takes it away so easily.) Considering their current discount of over 35%, they're tough to pass up right now.

Buy the Sony LinkBuds S for $72 off

$128 at Amazon

Those aren't the only midrange earbuds with high-end performance, though. For something a little bit different — okay, wildly different — check out the visually interesting and aurally impressive Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro. Even at first glance, these are clearly different from most other earbuds on the market today. They use a relatively uncommon dual-driver setup that delivers highs and lows with plenty of clarity but no noticeable distortion. Their ANC is on a similar level to the LinkBuds S, and you can choose from a few different levels to perfectly suit your surroundings and hearing. Six microphones ensure above-average call quality, and they even come in 3 light colors aside from plain old black. As they're nearly half-off right now, they're also well worth your consideration.

Buy the Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro for $80 off

$90 at Amazon