At this point, it seems like so many gaming corporations are ready to jump on the NFT bandwagon. If you're unfamiliar with NFTs, the acronym stands for non-fungible token, which amounts to data stored on a blockchain that offers a uniquely identifiable token, turning infinitely copyable data of images, music, and videos into unique items. NFTs supposedly give permanence to intangible data, but its worth is totally in the eye of the beholder (much like all art sales), which is why many compare NFTs to a pyramid scheme. Those who own NFTs will be left holding the bag should the fad die out.

Insert a recent tweet from itch.io that clearly states NFTs are a scam. If you weren't aware, itch.io is a digital storefront for games, including Android APKs. But here's the thing, just about anyone can list their game on itch.io, and there are already games on the marketplace flirting with NFTs, calling into question itch.io's recent tweet.

As you can see, whoever is running itch.io's Twitter account has taken a hard stance against NFTs. This is likely a response to the recent trend of gaming studios like Square Enix and Electronic Arts announcing interest in the medium (with EA recently walking this back). Valve has already made it clear NFTs are not welcome on Steam, though Epic appears to be all-in. NFTs are clearly causing a rift amongst gamers and developers/publishers alike, so it's understandable to see outlets like itch.io clear up its stance on the subject through a few tweets.

Of course, itch.io basically works like a gaming version of Bandcamp, where anyone can list their game on the store, either for free or for a fee, and the earnings may not even go to itch.io (devs can choose how much goes towards itch.io all the way down to zero). This has left itch.io open to criticism after bashing NFTs as there are already a few games available in the marketplace that offer similar tech or are building towards adding NFTs. You can even search the term on itch.io, and even though many of the games are simply poking fun at NFTs, a few are actively being built around the tech.

So it would seem itch.io didn't quite think through its stance on NFTs before tweeting. Sure, it's good to know the company is against a tech many gamers look down on and don't trust, but on the other hand, if itch.io isn't curated (allowing anyone to list games on the storefront), this ultimately means junk can pop up at any time, including NFT games. So there's an odd disconnect here when publicly stating you're against something your store allows, which ultimately takes away the weight of what was originally a fairly bold claim.

We've reached out to itch.io for a statement on this matter to clear up any mixed messaging.

