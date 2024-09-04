Key Takeaways A leaked render suggests the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra will retain the notch and dual-camera setup from previous models, disappointing those hoping for a design overhaul.

The Tab S10 Ultra is expected to feature a 14.6-inch display, dual USB Type-C ports, and a familiar sleek design with a gray color option.

The Galaxy Tab S10 series are rumored to support 45W fast charging and may feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, as hinted by an FCC certification and Geekbench listing.

Samsung looks set to tighten its grip on the tablet market with the upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 series. While the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup has already raised the bar, it seems Samsung is now honing in on larger-screen tablets. The rumored drop of the 11-inch model hints at a clear pivot towards the Plus and Ultra versions. But if you're hoping for a big shakeup in the top-tier model, a new leak suggests the changes might be more about refining than reinventing.

Renowned leaker Evan Blass has posted what looks like a render of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra on X (formerly Twitter), showing off this premium Android tablet's design (via Android Authority). The image suggests Samsung is sticking with the familiar notch at the top of the display housing the dual-camera setup, similar to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. So, if you were hoping the notch from the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra or Tab S9 Ultra would disappear, it looks like you’re out of luck with the Tab S10 Ultra.

Source: Evan Blass (X)

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is rumored to rock a massive 14.6-inch display, with some pretty noticeable bezels around it, as shown in the leaked render. A standout feature this time is the dual USB Type-C ports on the bottom edge—a new twist for Samsung's tablets. As for the rest of the design, it seems Samsung is sticking with what works: the sleek metal body, slim bezels, and that signature notch are all making a return from the previous model.

A carbon copy of the previous model

Furthermore, the leaked render shows off the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra in a gray shade. The back keeps a familiar look, with a vertically aligned dual camera setup similar to the Tab S9 Ultra. The magnetic connector for the keyboard and other accessories also seems to be the same as before.

Prior to this leak, the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra got the green light from the FCC, confirming they'll support 45W fast charging. Rumor has it that Samsung might go with a MediaTek chipset—possibly the Dimensity 9300+—for these top-tier tablets.

The Galaxy Tab S10 series is likely to launch with Android 14 -based One UI 6.1.1 out of the box. Samsung's track record with software updates hints at at least four years of Android OS support, making these tablets a solid long-term investment. While these details aren't officially confirmed yet, we’re likely to see the Galaxy Tab S10 series debut in October, possibly alongside the Galaxy S24 FE .