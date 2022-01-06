Samsung smartphones are known for their bright, colorful AMOLED displays and the ones on the Galaxy S22 series of devices look to be no exception, especially with this new information coming in.

SamMobile appears to have obtained some evaluation papers comissioned by the manufacturer itself talking about the displays on the Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra. In short, they're pretty good: assessments include full coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, peak luminance of 1,750 nits (candelas per square meter) — an improvement of 9% from the S21 Ultra — and contrast ratio of up to 3 million to one.

All of those numbers may sound impressive, but GSMArena notes that they're achieved in small doses with brightness being demonstrated in HDR content. A full panel of white will only max out at between 400 and 1,000 nits, depending on the device's set brightness level. That said, expect the S22 Ultra (and maybe the S22+ as well since it's been lumped in) to bump up the averages.

SamMobile also reports that the Galaxy S22's expected peak brightness of 1,300 nits matches the S21's.

The S22 Ultra's display is sized at 6.81" while the S22+'s panel is measured to be 6.55" — one of the first mentions out there of that model's screen size. Existing intel indicates that the S22's 1080p display will cut it pretty close to the 6" mark and that the Ultra's resolution will be 1440p.

