There's a new game coming from Daniel Lutz, who just so happened to be the creative director of Hitman GO and Lara Croft GO. It's called Isle of Arrows, and it's a strategy board game that offers a similar art style to the GO games. Seeing that Lutz is now operating as an indie developer under the studio name Gridpop, Isle of Arrows will land as an independent release on Android, iOS, and Steam sometime this summer. So if you were a fan of the Square Enix's GO titles, keep your eyes on the upcoming release for Isle of Arrows.

The above trailer offers a quick glimpse of Isle of Arrows in action. As you can see, there's a familiar board game aesthetic, and if you have sharp eyes, you'll notice that placing towers around each city is part of the game's mechanics, and that's because this is a game that mixes strategic puzzle elements with tower defense. Each run is randomly generated, and there's a campaign where you can unlock new game elements, with a handful of game modes to choose from to keep everyone busy.

3 game Modes: Campaign, Gauntlet, Daily Defense

3 themed campaigns that each have their own unique set of tiles

4 guilds that each have their own playstyle

50+ tiles

40+ bonus cards

10+ events that can help or hinder you

10+ game modifiers

9 puzzle style achievements

So far, details are light, so there's no word yet on how the game will be monetized or when it will be released (beyond the summer 2022 window). Seeing that the title is coming to Steam, it's my hope it will land as a premium release.

So there you have it, the creative director behind Hitman GO and Lara Croft GO is working on a new game as an independent developer. So far, Isle of Arrows looks pretty promising, especially if you dig tower defense games. The official website is live, and the game is already available to wishlist on Steam, though Isle of Arrows isn't yet listed on the Play Store. Still, we shouldn't have long to wait for the summer release, and as we near this launch, I'm sure more details should trickle out, so stay tuned, as this story isn't yet over.

