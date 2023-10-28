It's no secret that YouTube is currently cracking down on ad blockers, which are likely on the rise thanks to the amount of ads stuffed into YouTube videos. Of course, YouTube offers a subscription plan known as YouTube Premium, which conveniently removes ads from the service for $14 a month. You also get access to YouTube Music, but if you already pay for Spotify or any other music streaming service, access to YouTube Music is moot.

Ignoring the fact Google is tastelessly pushing consumers into a product they may not want just to bolster the numbers of its struggling streaming service, the conflict of interest of Google requiring $14 a month to remove the very ads it annoyingly stuffs into YouTube ensures many are turned off by the company shoehorning YouTube Music into the cost. Others disagree and feel the cost justifies what you get.

Since AP is filled with varying opinions on the matter of YouTube Premium's worth, we'll break things down by individual to share their thoughts. As you can imagine, many of us are infatuated with YouTube Music, while others are upset at the price to remove ads from YouTube Premium. So, let's get into it and dive a little deeper to see if there's a consensus or not.

First up is Dallas Thomas, our resident News Editor (and an easy name to remember because he's from Houston and lives in Austin). He's had the opportunity to use multiple music streaming services so that he can fully compare what you get. This is fantastic insight for those curious about how Apple Music and Spotify stack up to YouTube Premium's access to YouTube Music.

Dallas Thomas: News Editor

I'm a YouTube Premium subscriber and have been since its inception — but I'm also a YouTube Music subscriber. Last year, I decided to test the waters on music streaming services. I spent two months on Spotify and then two months on Apple Music, but I came back to YouTube Premium because the ad situation on YouTube is horrible without it. My 5-year-old watches a lot of YouTube Kids on Android TV and iPadOS, and it's just too much of a hassle to block YouTube ads on those platforms.

The way I see it, I'm going to be paying for a music streaming service no matter what, and I'm going to be paying for the family plan. So it's $23 for music and an ad-free YouTube experience via Premium, versus $18 for music alone with Spotify — that extra $5 is cheap for what it gets me. But without the added value YouTube Music offers, YouTube Premium is too expensive to justify. It's almost as if Google knows that and wants to keep me from jumping ship to Spotify or Apple by tying the two services together.

Next, we have Matt Sholtz. Nobody is really sure what he does around here, but he keeps logging in every day and seems to know a lot about games. As a self-admitted pessimist, it comes as no surprise that he isn't hot on the cost of YouTube Premium when he's already paying for Spotify. Be warned, this is him being perfectly pleasant, i.e., a borderline weirdo.

Matt Sholtz: Games and Apps Editor

As the constant pessimist of the team, I can say I, for one, resent Google trying to strong-arm consumers into subscribing to YouTube Music just to remove advertisements from YouTube proper. I already gave Google a chance with Play Music years ago, and guess what the company did? Yep, Play Music is long dead, replaced with YouTube Music. I'm now a Spotify stan and won't be going anywhere anytime soon. This means the $14 price of YouTube Premium is vastly overpriced for my needs since all I want to do is pay a small fee to remove YouTube's endless ads. YouTube used to offer this in a few markets, known as YouTube Premium Lite, now in the graveyard. One pattern remains clear throughout this short, sad story: Google refuses to keep services running long-term, which means I'll never invest in a Google-ran music service ever again. I would, however, pay a tiny bit of cash to remove ads from YouTube, but clearly Google doesn't want my money when my data is worth more.

An ardent pizza lover (who can blame her), Ara Wagner wrangles AP's commerce content, all the guides so lovingly designed to help everyone make the right purchasing decisions. Like many of us at AP, she's a longtime user of all things Google, so she offers an excellent overlook of the evolution of YouTube Premium as well as YouTube Music.

Ara Wagoner: Commerce Editor

I’ve been subscribed since long before it was called YouTube Premium. I was one of the many who subscribed to Google Play Music during its launch discount in 2013 and never let it lapse. I enjoyed YouTube Red and then YouTube Premium and how effortless it makes watching any long-form content on YouTube. I’m a Critical Role fan, and I like watching cutscene movies from video games I will never have the time or talent to properly play myself, videos that can easily be 4–6 hours long. These videos would be intolerable with mid-roll ads, and the ability to listen to them with my phone’s screen off or when I’m stuck offline because Spectrum shorted out the local fiber again is just icing on the cake.

I’ve also been a YouTube Music user since its initial launch in 2015 — when it was so bare-bones it was just an add-on to Google Play Music — and between YouTube Music and ad-free YouTube, YouTube Premium is one of my most essential subscriptions. Drawing on over a decade of YouTube history and six years of Google Play Music history, YouTube Music’s algorithms have my interests nailed so hard it genuinely makes my jaw drop.

Another commerce masochist, Dominic Preston is the new kid on the block. Honestly, we don't have a read on him yet. But he seems perfectly pleasant, and the EIC swears he knows him, but many of us are skeptical of anyone with an English accent.

Dominic Preston: Managing Commerce Editor

Like Ara, I was a Google Play Music subscriber from its launch discount, but unlike her, I never made the leap to YouTube Music; instead, I took the excuse to jump ship to Spotify. That was the moment I realized I'd unknowingly been a YouTube Premium subscriber by proxy, as all of a sudden, the ads switched back on, and YouTube got a whole lot worse.

The thing is, I don't mind. I'm not a heavy YouTube user at the best of times. It's there for the odd movie or game trailer, guided yoga classes when I'm feeling virtuous, and sporadic tutorials in those moments where I really need someone to teach me how to fix my washing machine or cat-proof my, well, everything.

Mr. Nice Guy with a capital N (seriously, it makes the rest of us angry how nice this dude is), Will Sattelberg is no slouch when it comes to doing the hard work like flying to Hawaii for cushy conferences. As someone that was also there since Play Music, he lucked out with a grandfathered plan so gets a cushy price. Some people have all the luck.

Will Sattelberg: Phones Editor

Just like Ara and Dom, I signed up for Google Play Music in its first month, giving me a grandfathered $8 per month plan that remains even as other grandfathered users lost their privilege. As someone who doesn’t use YouTube Music — I cannot stand how it integrates with the standard video site — $8 per month to avoid ads (and get a few additional perks, like background play or experimental features) is, in my opinion, money well spent.

That said, if (or, more likely, when) Google decides to remove this grandfathered plan from its last remaining users, I’d be lying if I said I’d ever quit. I’ve watched friends and loved ones pull up YouTube videos to show me, only to have to awkwardly sit through multiple pre-roll ads. YouTube is my go-to streaming service for lunch breaks and other moments when I might not want scripted or serialized entertainment. And considering how used to the ad-free experience I am — on all of my devices, mind you — Google pretty much has me over a barrel.

If there is a single person on the AP crew that can give Will a run for his money at the nicest person on the planet, that would be Steven Winkelman. His approach to music subscriptions works more like osmosis, and frankly in this day and age it's challenging to disagree with this take.

Steven Winkelman: Managing Editor — Evergreen

I’ve been a YouTube Premium subscriber since October 5, 2021. I signed up for the free three-month trial when I reviewed the Pixel 6 and didn’t think twice about attaching my credit card to my account. I rarely use it, but I have ADHD and would rather play with shiny objects than cancel my subscription. I will let the bank cancel my subscription in April 2024 when my credit card expires.

And there you have it. It would appear that a good portion of the AP staff do subscribe to YouTube Premium and enjoy it, with a straggler or two who jumped to Spotify, where the high cost of YouTube Premium is less appealing. Many are happy with what they get with YouTube Premium, which stands to reason Google may be on to something with its pricing despite a few finding it distasteful. Still, it seems clear Google is disinterested in offering a cheaper way to remove ads from YouTube, which means ad blockers will remain relevant for some time to come. The cat-and-mouse game of YouTube blocking ad blockers and then those ad blockers updating to work around Google shall continue. Fun times indeed.