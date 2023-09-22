Phones are a constant part of our lives, and making sure they have a strong internet connection is important. Everyone has a carrier they use, but sometimes, that connection may not be as reliable as we would hope. Even if they are one of the best phone carriers, that doesn't mean they have the best coverage where you live. If you want to change phone plans, find out if your phone is compatible with the network you're considering or if you need to get a new phone.

Carrier locked vs. unlocked

What does it mean for a phone to be carrier locked? What about unlocked? If your phone is carrier locked, it only works on that specific carrier's network. Phones that are carrier locked are usually bought from the carrier or activated on the carrier. If a phone is unlocked, it can be used on any network.

Being unlocked doesn't guarantee that your phone will be compatible with any network, but it can be used on any network it's compatible with. There are ways to unlock a phone by removing the carrier lock. However, it varies by carrier and usually involves being with the carrier for a certain amount of time or paying off your phone. Now that we know what having a locked vs. unlocked phone means, let's look at how to check what your phone is.

Check using a SIM card

The most foolproof way to determine if your phone is carrier locked is by trying a SIM card from a carrier that uses a different network. Many carriers have free trials where you can order a SIM to try this out.

Make sure your current SIM is working by giving someone a call and sending a text. Power off your phone. Remove your current SIM card and swap it with the alternate SIM card. Power your phone back on. See if you can make a phone call or send a text.

If you can successfully send a text or make a call, your phone is unlocked. If you can't make a call or send a text, then your phone is likely carrier locked. You may also see a message saying, "SIM card not supported," which means the phone is not unlocked.

Check using the Settings app

If you don't want to swap out SIM cards, use the Settings app to see if your phone is unlocked. The steps are different for Android phones and iPhones, so let's start with Android phones.

Open the Settings app. Go to the Network & Internet, Connections, or a similarly labeled section. Select the Mobile network, Cellular network, or something labeled similarly. 2 Images Close Tap Advanced, Network operators, or something similar. Toggle off the Select automatically, Choose network, or similarly named toggle. 2 Images Close

If you see a list of carriers pop up when your phone searches for networks, your phone is unlocked. If you only see the name of your current carrier, your phone is carrier locked. If you have an iPhone, follow these steps:

Launch the Settings app. Tap the General section. Select About. Scroll down until you see Carrier lock.

If you see "No SIM restrictions," your phone is unlocked. If you see something else in that section, your phone is carrier locked.

Check using your phone's IMEI

Each phone has a unique identifier number called an IMEI for each available SIM slot. You can use this number to see if your phone is unlocked.

Obtain your phone's IMEI number through the Settings app or from your phone's box. On an Android phone, go to the About phone section of Settings to find your IMEI. Alternatively, dial *#06# into your Phone app to bring up IMEI information. 2 Images Close

section of Settings to find your IMEI. Alternatively, dial into your Phone app to bring up IMEI information. On an iPhone, go to General in the Settings app and tap About phone. Your phone's IMEI will be listed here. Go to an IMEI checker such as IMEI.info, IMEI24, or IMEICheck. Alternatively, go to a carrier's website and sign up for service while selecting to bring your own device. Enter your phone's IMEI number and search.

Any of these sites will tell you if your phone is unlocked or compatible with their network.

Check with your carrier

Contact your current carrier if you don't want to do these methods. Call, chat, or email them and ask their customer service if your phone is unlocked. They should be able to tell you.

Unlock the possibilities

Switching your carrier can help fix network issues or save you money. To make the switch, check if your current phone is carrier locked or not to see if you should take advantage of free phone deals with your new carrier. If you decide to make the switch, you can activate an eSIM instead of a traditional SIM to switch immediately.