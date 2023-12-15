Quick Answer: Yes, the Wyze Video Doorbell v2 is waterproof and dust resistant, with an IP rating of IP65.

In October, Wyze released its new Video Doorbell v2 to add to its growing line of devices and gadgets. Wyze is best known for devices like the Cam v3 Pro due to their smart features at an affordable price. The predecessor of the v2 Video Doorbell has great features and was even rated one of the best smart doorbells for Google Assistant.

The v2 is a step up from the v1 with its sleek black design, upgraded features, 128MB SD card slot, and a larger field of view. But if you're worried about whether the V2 can handle a little bad weather, you're in luck.

What does IP65 waterproof mean?

IP, or Ingress Protection, refers to the resistance level to liquids, with the first number being the rating for resistance against solids and the second being the resistance to liquids. An IP rating of IP65 is the highest that video doorbells offer at this time.

The six indicates the highest protection from solids such as dust and dirt. The five, while not the highest number, indicates that the device is still protected from spraying water from any angle. In short, the Wyze Video Doorbell v2 is designed to be protected from dust and rain but can't withstand underwater submersion. This should be suitable for any home type unless it's a boat house or underwater property.

As Wyze describes their IP65 weatherproofing:

Rated to withstand any weather. Especially, the "it's raining packages which means my partner maxed out the AMEX again" type of weather. That's the worst weather.

Weatherproof doesn't mean 100% protection

While the Wyze Video Doorbell v2 should be able to withstand the elements, it can't exactly survive a dip in the pool. Not that your doorbell will go swimming anytime soon, but your device might get damaged if you experience extreme rain or snow. If there is ever a situation where the device is damaged by rain, Wyze offers an included 1-year warranty. This does not seem to be common with the Video Doorbell v2, but it is always nice to know just in case.

Another way to ensure your video doorbell stays up and running is by installing it in the proper place. The Wyze Video Doorbell should be installed in an entryway with existing doorbell wiring. Positioning the camera in partially shaded areas is best, as direct sunlight can degrade the plastic over time. Since the model is waterproof, there is some flexibility when it comes to rain or water exposure, but to air on the side of caution, some third-party companies make doorbell rainguards. Additionally, an entrance with an awning or coverage from the rain and other elements can help these devices last longer.

How does the Wyze Video Doorbell v2 IP rating compare?

When surveying the most recent video doorbells, an IP rating of 65 is the best for smart doorbells. Other brands and models have lower IP ratings, but most big video doorbell brands offer an IP65 option. When looking into doorbell cameras, it is always best to verify the IP rating to ensure the model can hold up to the elements. Overall, the Wyze Video Doorbell v2 should be able to handle any weather. Still, it never hurts to take extra precautions when positioning to prevent direct sunlight or a high volume of water.