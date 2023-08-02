Quick answer: No. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is not waterproof, but it is highly water-resistant. This means it can easily handle splashes and rain and even survive a dunk in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for 30 minutes. It's not rated for dust or sand, though, and Samsung recommends against taking it to the beach.

This year's version of Samsung's slick Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable has arrived with some exciting upgrades, including a new 3.4-inch cover screen that can show you much more information at a glance. As fun as it is to flip the Galaxy Z Flip 5 open and shut, this screen should reduce the need to do so as often.

Combined with a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and a refined hinge design that lets it fold fully shut, the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 will undoubtedly soon take its place among this year's best foldable phones. After all, it's one of Samsung's most fun smartphones and a great companion for all your summer adventures.

However, that last point may have you wondering how well it will hold up during a trip to the beach or your favorite waterpark. Is the Galaxy Z Flip 5 ready to withstand the elements on all your outings? Let's take a look.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 waterproof?

Like most smartphones in its class, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 is water-resistant but not waterproof. While you shouldn't worry about accidental exposure to water, you won't want to take it for a swim. Specifically, the Z Flip 5 carries the same IPX8 rating as its predecessor, which means you won't need to worry about rain, splashes, or even a short dip in the water, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't be careful.

What does an IPX8 rating mean?

Source: Samsung

Technically speaking, this IPX8 rating means the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is certified to handle immersion in at least 1 meter (3 feet, 3 inches) of water for at least 30 minutes. However, that’s the minimum standard and almost identical to an IPX7 rating. The difference? An IPX8 rating allows manufacturers to go higher with their own testing. So, in Samsung’s case, that’s “up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes.”

There's also an important word to note here: freshwater. IP ratings aren't intended to cover devices going for a swim in the ocean since the salt content of the water can corrode water-resistant seals and cause other damage. The same can be said for the high chlorine content of pool water. Samsung notes that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is "not advised for beach or pool use."

Nevertheless, your Galaxy Z Flip 5 should be fine if it happens to fall into a pool or over the side of a boat as long as you retrieve it quickly and gently rinse it off to remove any salt or other contaminants.

What about dust, dirt, and sand?

Perhaps the main reason Samsung advises against using your Galaxy Z Flip 5 at the beach is that it has no rated protection against dust or other small particles like sand.

You may have noticed that many other smartphones offer ratings like IP68, whereas the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has an "X" in there instead of a number (IPX8). That first digit of an IP rating represents protection against "solid foreign objects." Like the water-resistance rating, higher numbers are better, with a 6 meaning the device is effectively dust-tight. An "X" doesn't necessarily mean there's no protection against dust particles (e.g., sand) — that would be a zero instead. An "X" means the device wasn't tested for protection against dust and dirt particles getting inside, so we really have no idea how well it will resist dust and dirt.

Of course, if the Galaxy Z Flip 5 can stay underwater for up to 30 minutes without moisture getting inside, it's a reasonable assumption that dust doesn't have much of a chance. However, Samsung's foldable has one substantial Achilles heel that makes it more prone to particle damage: the inner screen.

Nearly all modern flagship smartphones use highly durable glass for their screens, typically some flavor of Corning's Gorilla Glass. Unfortunately, Gorilla Glass doesn't fold very well, making it unsuitable for the main screen of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Instead, the inner screen is made from a more flexible, plastic-like material that isn't going to like being exposed to sand particles. Flip your phone shut, and those can get trapped inside and scratch up the screen. Depending on the particles, they might even be able to penetrate the screen material and burrow deeper inside, causing more damage to your display or other aspects of the phone. Adding the right screen protector can help, but it's best to keep your new phone away from the sand.

What happens if my Galaxy Z Flip 5 gets wet?

Although we suggest you avoid using it in a heavy rainstorm without additional protection, the IPX8 rating means you don't need to panic if your Galaxy Z Flip 5 gets wet.

If you're dealing with freshwater, such as splashes from your kitchen sink, simply wipe the phone down with a clean towel and carry on. If your Z Flip 5 has taken a dip in the toilet or tub, you may want to give it a quick rinse, dry it off, and avoid plugging it in for a charge until you're sure everything has dried out. The same applies if you've dropped your phone in salt water or a swimming pool.

Also, keep in mind that even dish soap can wear down the waterproof seals used on most electronic devices, so definitely don't try washing your Galaxy Z Flip 5. Just rinse it off with clean water that's warm but not too hot.

Keep your Galaxy Z Flip 5 clean and dry

Source: Samsung

The bottom line is that while Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 can withstand everyday splashes and even the occasional accidental dip, it's not waterproof, so you should avoid deliberately exposing it to water.

Some great Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases are already showing up, but even the most rugged of these won't fully protect you from water or dust. As with last year's Galaxy Z Flip 4, we'll probably see some waterproof cases show up eventually, but you'll want to be cautious about these and stick to trusted and reputable brands; don't trust your flagship foldable to take a dip in a case without a proven track record.

Remember that water damage won't likely be covered under your phone's warranty, so you could be in for a costly repair if water gets into your Galaxy Z Flip 5. You can mitigate this somewhat with a Samsung Care Plus plan, which will cover this kind of accidental damage at a much lower price tag, offering some nice peace of mind for those who want to be more carefree with their fun foldable.