An all-new era of Samsung smartphones means more innovation, improvements, and a host of returning features that new users and vetted Samsung pros will enjoy. One model making a splash is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, one of the brand’s signature flip-top phones. Powered by the formidable Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Android 13, the powerhouse mobile device comes outfitted with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen with an Infinity Flex Display on the inside and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED 60Hz display on the outside.

Now when it comes to protection, we’re betting you’re concerned about whether the newest Samsung Flip can stand up against dirt, debris, and the elements.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 dust-proof?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is not dust-proof. The phone’s IP rating is IPX8, which means the Flip 5 offers some top-notch water resistance.

What does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5’s IPX8 rating mean?

The “X” in the Flip 5’s Ingress Protection rating means the phone is not dust-proof, but the “8” bodes well for those who often get caught in the rain with our Android devices. This high ranking means the Flip 5 can be left outdoors in the rain for a little while, can be cleaned in a basin of fresh water, can be submerged in freshwater for up to 30 minutes (under certain temperature and pressure conditions), and can withstand a spilled drink or two.

How can I protect my Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 from dust and dirt?

Even though the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 isn’t dust-proof, you can still do a few things to protect your phone from dirt and debris. For starters, investing in a solid screen protector and phone case is never a bad idea. The former will help keep dirt and smudges off the Flip 5’s AMOLED display, while the latter adds armoring to the phone's body. Not only will this help protect against drops and dings, but certain cases may even include a rubberized stopper you can insert over the phone’s USB-C port, keeping dust and other junk away from this connection.

It also pays to think twice about where you’re planting your Galaxy Z Flip 5, even if it’s built to withstand Mother Nature’s tears and bottled-water accidents. Generally speaking, shoving your smartphone into a shirt or pants pocket (even with a screen protector and case) can lead to speakers, screens, and ports getting stuffed with lint and other crud. If you’ve got a backpack, laptop sleeve, or other handbag available, the mesh pockets on these portable accessories let your mobile devices breathe better and can help keep your phone detritus-free.

What are some other Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 features?

In addition to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5’s IPX8 rating, the new Android mobile will also feature a 10MP selfie camera, dual 12MP rear-facing lenses, 8GB of RAM with up to 512GB of internal storage, and a 3,700mAh battery that supports the Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 standard and Wireless PowerShare.

