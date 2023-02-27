Quick answer: No. The Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup is not waterproof, but it is water-resistant with an IP68 rating.

With the release of the new Samsung Galaxy S23, we can expect to see a lot of great features and qualities being brought back from last year's models, but with a few key differences to add to the overall durability of this device. The Galaxy S23 will have the same aluminum armor frame and carry over the same IP rating from last year's models, but this year, the Galaxy S23 along with the rest of the S23 lineup will come suited with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 — which means crazy durable, strong glass. So we know the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup has the durability portion covered but is it also waterproof?

Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 waterproof?

While Samsung has put a lot of emphasis on durability with the new Samsung Galaxy S23, we have yet to see a fully waterproof phone from this company, and this year's entire S23 lineup is no exception. Unfortunately, the Galaxy S23 is not waterproof, but it has a rating of IP68, making it water-resistant and dust-proof. Though this means you shouldn't purposely take a dip with your Galaxy S23, you do have some pretty substantial protection from water and dust particles. With an IP68 rating, your Galaxy S23 can fully submerge up to 1.5 meters underwater for about 30 minutes without sustaining any damage.

It's also important to note that any waterproof or water-resistant rating only pertains to non-corrosive liquids such as fresh water and salt water. Note that pool water with chlorine may, over time, affect the performance of your device and the water-resistance protection, so it is generally not recommended.

What does an IP68 rating mean?

An IP rating or ingress protection rating is a measurement to determine the extent of protection to the internal components of a device. This rating determines how protected your device is from external elements such as liquids, vapors, water particles, and even fine dust particles. An IP rating can be broken down into two components. The first number is the total protection against solid ingresses, such as fine dust particles. This number can range from 0 (meaning no protection from dust) to 6 (full protection from dust). If an IP rating starts with a 6, the device is 100% dust-proof and the best rating you can get. The second number in an IP rating is for the total protection against water ingress. This number can range from 0 (no water protection) to 9k (full water protection).

Generally, most devices only reach a rating of IP68 because the '9k' for water ingress protects against high-pressure water jets, which is quite extreme. It's also important to note that each manufacturer might have different protection level standards they've tested for. For example, an 8 on an IP scale allows for a device to be submerged underwater for up to an hour, but many manufacturers prefer to stick with the standard 30-minute rating.

An IP68 rating for the Samsung Galaxy S23 means that this device is 100% dust-proof and can not and will not sustain any damage from fine dust particles. This rating also means you can fully submerge your Galaxy S23 up to 1.5 meters underwater for about 30 minutes with no problems at all.

How does the Samsung Galaxy S23 IP68 rating compare to other models?

As the world of smartphones continues to grow larger every year, the demand for durable and long-lasting smartphones also grows. As the entire new lineup of Samsung Galaxy S23 phones are all IP68 rated, you'll also find that the majority of new phones will all carry the same rating. Samsung, of course, has been on the ball with durability for years, already using the IP68 rating in almost all of their phones, starting with the Galaxy S6 Active.

As previously mentioned, the IP68 rating is not the maximum protection rating; some smartphones bear the ultimate IP69k rating. And there's even more protection offered than the IP69k rating. For instance, most rugged smartphones are also military-grade tested and approved with a MIL-STD-810 rating, giving you even more protection from drops, shocks, intense pressure, and high temperature.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and the rest of the S23 lineup have a great IP68 rating and stand up to day-to-day abuse. However, if you're looking for something that can handle the most brutal forces life has to throw at it, you'll want to check out some of the best rugged android phones.

Can you buy a waterproof case for the Samsung Galaxy S23?

As cases for the Galaxy S23 are slowly being released to the market, we are seeing some heavy-duty cases with higher waterproof ratings and military-grade standards. Unfortunately, many phone cases, no matter how heavy-duty, rugged, and durable they are, can't always live up to the promise of full IP69k protection. Although you will find a lot of "waterproof" cases online, keep in mind that no device is intended to last underwater for an indefinite amount of time. Still, many heavy-duty cases allow for longer durations of time being submerged underwater and further depths than the standard 1.5 meters.

There are some IP69k-rated phone cases out there, but as the Samsung Galaxy S23 is just coming to market, you will need to wait a bit for one of these cases to be released for the new models. Until then, you can have peace of mind with one of the many already available heavy-duty cases for the Galaxy S23 — and while you may not be able to make this device fully waterproof, you can greatly increase your protection.

So, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and its family lineup is not waterproof, but it is water-resistant and dust-proof with an IP68 rating. Considering that the IP68 rating is only one small step below the maximum protection, well, the Galaxy S23 ain't too bad. Though you can't take this phone scuba diving for hours, you can take it in the shower or to the beach for some pretty cool photos.