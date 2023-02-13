Quick answer: As one of largest and near-heaviest non-foldable phone, sitting at 163.4-by-78.1-by-8.9 mm and 234g, the Galaxy S23 Ultra can be difficult to adjust to, but most should be able to adapt. However, those with especially small hands or poor grip strength should consider the S23+ instead.

At the top of Samsung's lineup, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is practically a tech demo brimming with today's most powerful components and advanced features. If you want access to all it offers, though, you'll have to deal with just how remarkably massive it is. It's not just big, either. At 234g (that's more than a half-pound), there are only a few phones heavier. So which size is right for you?

How big is the Galaxy S23 Ultra?

Consider the entire Galaxy S23 family, sized almost exactly the same as their S22 counterparts. Interestingly, the base model S23 is one of the smallest recent flagship devices, with a meager footprint that's even more convenient than the Pixel 6a. The S22+ operates in the sweet spot, right around the same size and weight as the most popular phones.

Galaxy S23 Galaxy S23+ Galaxy S23 Ultra 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6 mm 157.8 x 76.2 x 7.6 mm 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm 5.76 x 2.79 x 0.30 in 6.21 x 3.00 x 0.30 in 6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 in 168 g (5.93 oz) 196g (6.91 oz) 234g (8.25 oz)

A quick check shows that the S23 Ultra is, indeed, just about the biggest out there. And it's not just the size, but the combination of size and weight that can make it a bit unwieldy at first. Some competitors, like this year's OnePlus 11, are of almost identical size but tip the scales at an entire ounce less. A few devices — the iPhone 14 Pro Max comes to mind — are about the same weight or a bit heavier, but shave off a couple millimeters where it counts to make holding and using them much easier.

How to handle the one of the world's biggest phone

With the S23 Ultra, first know that normal one-handed use is basically out of the question. Yes, there is a special one-handed mode baked into Samsung's OneUI Android wrapper, but then you end up wasting costly real estate. Using a single hand can be downright risky or even impossible, given how heavy the S23 Ultra is. For that matter, it measures 6.8 inches diagonally, which is nearly as big as some people's hand span.

If you want to give it a go, there are a few tips for handling this behemoth reliably. While somewhat counterintuitive, a high-quality S23 Ultra case can mitigate some issues, as long as you get one with plenty of grip. A case with a swivel ring or hand strap on the back makes an especially good choice, as does a PopSocket or similar attachment if you'd rather not use a case.

Goldilocks and the three smartphones

In the end, the S23 Ultra will almost certainly be the most bulky and heaviest smartphone you've ever used. If you want similar features and performance without the struggle of stretching your fingers all day, the Galaxy S23+ has a ton in common with the Ultra, and is considerably more petite. It's even more like the Ultra version than its predecessor was to the S22 Ultra.

To sum it up, consider sticking to the S23+ if you:

Have relatively tiny hands, like me

Ever run into motor control or general grip strength issues

Want to use your phone one-handed without any major hassle

Intend to store your phone in a tight pants pocket or hip pack

Don't care about an included S Pen

Otherwise, if you're switching from an already heavy phone, have long fingers, need the absolute best cameras, or don't mind an adjustment period as you get used to the size and heft, there's nothing more advanced on the market than the S23 Ultra.