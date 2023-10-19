Quick Answer: No, but the IPX4 rating of the OnePlus Open does provide the device with some dust resistance and water resistance. However, the rating is lower than we've seen on other foldables.

Finally, OnePlus has released a foldable smartphone on both sides of the globe, meaning people in the U.S. can finally get their hands on one. Although Samsung used to have a firm grip on the market, recent additions from Motorola and Google have started adding more options to the foldable phone market and biting into Samsung's supremacy. One of the biggest questions that you might have about foldable phones is about their durability, water resistance, and dust resistance is one of the factors to be aware of when questioning durability. Here's what you need to know about waterproofing and dust proofing on the OnePlus Open.

Is the OnePlus Open waterproof and dustproof?

While there is no such thing as a waterproof or dustproof phone, most companies include an Ingress Protection (IP) rating for dust and water in their devices. The OnePlus Open carries an IPX4 rating, which means it can handle splashing water in all directions. According to OnePlus, the hinge had some extra protection — "On the hinge, drainage holes have been added to both sides of the spindle, too. Water exits from wherever it enters, helping to

reduce the time and level of water exposure."

Still, even with all of this, limiting your OnePlus Open's exposure to water is highly advisable. It won't handle being submerged, unlike the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5, and remember, water resistance can wane with natural wear and tear on your device.

How about dust proofing? Well, the "X" in the IPX4 rating is what signifies its dust-resistance rating, but since there's no number, that means there's no specific data available. Now, that doesn't mean that the OnePlus Open is utterly vulnerable to dust and other solids, but rather that OnePlus didn't specifically test and rate the OnePlus Open for dust protection.

The good news is that most modern phones are pretty dust-resistant (even when not specifically tested) when it comes to protecting the internal components. Still, that doesn't mean you should take your OnePlus Open to the beach and toss it around in the sand — that could damage your screen and charging port even without getting inside the device.