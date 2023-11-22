Quick answer: No, the Motorola Razr (2023) is not waterproof. Instead, the phone is IP52-rated, which makes it resistant to splashes and condensation. However, the phone cannot handle immersion, so you'll want to keep it far away from open water.

Motorola is creating a splash with its most affordable foldable phone yet, but can the Motorola Razr (2023) handle a splash? Motorola's foldable brings a flagship-grade display, excellent battery life for a foldable, and capable cameras at a price point that might finally take foldable phones mainstream.

The company has made the right compromises to hit the price point, and the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 guarantees enough grunt to manage day-to-day tasks. But has the company compromised on build quality and protection against the elements? Let's take a look.

How water-resistant is the Motorola Razr (2023)?

The 2023 Motorola Razr is not waterproof. It offers IP52-rated water resistance, though, which helps keep the phone protected against errant splashes. At this level of dust and water resistance, you should do your best to keep the Razr clean and dry, as excessive exposure to dust or any submersion in water could damage it irreparably.

The Motorola Razr (2023)'s IP52 rating clocks near the bare minimum of water resistance. The 5 in the rating suggests that the Motorola Razr (2023) can handle dust just fine, but the phone is only rated a 2 to survive condensation or vertically falling droplets of water, which would be the equivalent of very light rain.

How do IP ratings work?

The International Organization for Standardization defines IP ratings or ingress protection standards. The first number — in the Motorola Razr's case, 5 — is a measure of how dust-resistant a given device is. The second number — here, 2 — stands for water resistance. Higher numbers mean better resistance to dust and water ingress, so the Razr's IP52 rating means the phone is well protected against dust, but not against water. An X in either spot means the device in question hasn't been tested for that type of ingress protection (i.e., a device with a rating of IPX7 is well protected against water, but has no rating at all for dust protection).

Here's a breakdown of different IP ratings and what they mean:

Solid protection (first digit)

Level Protected against (object size) Effective against 0 Not protected No protection against contact and ingress of objects 1 >50 mm Any large surface of the body, such as the back of a hand, but no protection against deliberate contact with a body part 2 >12.5 mm Fingers or similar objects 3 >2.5 mm Tools, thick wires, etc. 4 >1 mm Most wires, screws, etc. 5 Dust protected Ingress of dust is not entirely prevented, but it must not enter in sufficient quantity to interfere with the satisfactory operation of the equipment; complete protection against contact 6 Dust-tight No ingress of dust; complete protection against contact

Water protection (second digit)

Level Protected against Effective against Details 0 Not protected N/A N/A 1 Dripping water Dripping water (vertically falling drops) has no harmful effect. Test duration 10 minutes, water equivalent to 1mm rainfall per minute 2 Dripping water when tilted up to 15° Vertically dripping water shall have no harmful effect when the enclosure is tilted at an angle up to 15° from its normal position. Test duration 10 minutes, water equivalent to 3mm rainfall per minute 3 Spraying water Water falling as a spray at any angle up to 60° from the vertical has no harmful effect. Test duration 5 minutes, water volume 0.7 liters per minute, pressure 80–100kPa 4 Splashing of water Water splashing against the enclosure from any direction has no harmful effect. Test duration 5 minutes, water volume 10 liters per minute, pressure 80–100kPa 5 Water jets Water projected by a nozzle (6.3 mm) against enclosure from any direction has no harmful effects. Test duration at least 3 minutes, water volume 12.5 liters per minute, pressure 30kPa at distance of 3m 6 Powerful water jets Water projected in powerful jets (12.5 mm nozzle) against the enclosure from any direction has no harmful effects. Test duration at least 3 minutes; water volume 100 liters per minute, pressure 100kPa at a distance of 3m 7 Immersion up to 1m Ingress of water in harmful quantity is not possible when the enclosure is immersed in water under defined conditions of pressure and time (up to 1 m of submersion). Test duration 30 minutes; immersion at depth of at least 1m measured at bottom of device, and at least 15cm measured at top of device 8 Immersion beyond 1m The equipment is suitable for continuous immersion in water under conditions that the manufacturer shall specify. Normally, this will mean that the equipment is hermetically sealed. However, with certain types of equipment, it can mean that water can enter but only in such a manner that it produces no harmful effects. Test duration continuous immersion in water, depth specified by manufacturer 9 High pressure and temperature water jets High-pressure and high-temperature water spray have no harmful effects. Test duration 2 minutes (smaller specimens) to at least 3 minutes (larger specimens), water volume 14–16 liters per minute, pressure at least 8000kPa at distance of 0.10m, temperature 80°C (176°F)

Are other foldable phones waterproof?

Left to right: Google Pixel Fold, OnePlus Open, Galaxy Z Fold 5

While no foldable phone so far has earned the coveted IP68 rating for thorough protection against dust and water damage, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 each have an IPX8 rating that guarantees safety against water splashes — plus immersion. Similarly, the Google Pixel Fold also ships with an IPX8 rating. Hypothetically, that means any of those phones can survive some complete submersion in water.

The Motorola Razr (2023) is considerably less water resistant than many more expensive folding devices, but the best advice here is that you should always try to keep your electronics dry. If that's not possible in your case, the Razr probably isn't the folding phone for you.