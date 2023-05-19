Quick answer: No, the Google Pixel Fold is not waterproof, but it does offer an IPX8 water-resistant rating, making it submersible in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes, though that isn’t recommended.

When picking up a new device like the Google Pixel Fold, it’s essential to consider everything, especially if you plan to pick up one of the best Android phones. How long will the hardware last? Is the software going to keep chugging for years to come? And most importantly, just how durable will that device be if you drop it or spill any liquid on it?

Water resistance has become an important detail in deciding whether to purchase a device, especially as media continues to target mobile users. Whether you want to watch your favorite shows in the bath or snap selfies by the pool, it’s important to understand just how waterproof the Pixel Fold is before taking it anywhere close to water.

How waterproof is the Pixel Fold?

The Google Pixel Fold has a water-resistant rating of IPX8, making it about as water-resistant as smartphones can get based on the current scales. However, that does not make it waterproof, so you shouldn’t take your Pixel Fold into the pool or take photos underwater unless you’ve equipped it with a great case that can keep water out completely. Or, at the least, try to keep it away from the water as much as possible.

The IPX8 rating only guarantees water resistance up to 1.5 meters for a total of 30 minutes. Additionally, Google says that the water resistance on the device wears down over time, so a drop in too deep of water could leave you with a non-working device. Still, with the IPX8 rating, the Pixel Fold should be okay if you happen to spill something on it.

What should I do if I drop my Pixel Fold in water?

If you drop your Pixel Fold in water or any other liquid, Google recommends pulling it out immediately and drying it off with a soft towel. From there, you’ll need to wait on it to air dry, allowing the rest of the water to evaporate from the device before trying to turn it on.

As long as you’re careful, you shouldn’t worry too much about ruining your device. But, if you do happen to drop it in a puddle, you can at least rest a little easier knowing that the Pixel Fold offers a high-level water resistance to help with such accidents.