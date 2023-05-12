Quick answer: No, the Google Pixel 7a is not waterproof. It does offer an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, which means it can survive up to 1 meter in water for 30 minutes or less, though you shouldn’t push it.

Google just announced its latest A-series smartphone, the Pixel 7a. Built off the foundation that Google set with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel 7a offers some of the same features and functionality, though there are a few key differences. Unfortunately, the superior water resistance found in the two flagship devices is one of the most significant features to hit the cutting room floor. This means the Pixel 7a is stuck with standard water resistance instead.

How waterproof is the Google Pixel 7a?

While the wording can sometimes be a little confusing, water resistance does not mean the device is waterproof. Instead, it simply means that your device may be able to withstand some exposure to liquids, but we wouldn’t recommend pushing it too far.

The Google Pixel 7a has an IP67 dust and water resistance rating. Technically this means that the Pixel 7a should be able to survive encounters with spilled liquids and even being submerged in up to 1 meter of water for no more than 30 minutes, based on the current requirements for the rating. That means you should be okay getting your phone a little wet, though it shouldn’t be used to try to take underwater photos or videos.

Furthermore, Google says the device is only guaranteed to be rated as water and dust resistant when it leaves the factory. Normal wear and tear may change your device's resistance to either of these substances and dropping your phone could change its resistance level completely. In fact, Google actually recommends keeping your phone away from any sinks, showers, pools, or tubs to reduce the chances of it becoming water damaged.

Can I make my Pixel 7a waterproof?

While the Pixel 7a itself isn’t waterproof, you may be able to purchase a heavy-duty case that offers a bit more water resistance. However, these cases may be tough to find, as the phone has just been announced. Ultimately, your best bet for keeping your phone safe is to be careful where you take it and don’t chance letting it drop into any deep pools of water.

If you do drop your Pixel 7a in water or some other liquid, Google recommends taking it out of the liquid immediately, drying it with a soft cloth, and then letting it dry on a flat surface at room temperature.