Summary The Fitbit Charge 6 is a high-end fitness tracker that integrates Google and advanced health sensors for an enhanced user experience.

It stands out from previous Charge models with built-in Google software like Google Maps, Google Wallet, and YouTube controls.

The Charge 6 is not just a fitness tracker, but also a comprehensive health monitor with sensors for stress, heart rate, and sleep, allowing users to make informed adjustments for a healthier lifestyle.

Quick Answer: Yes, the Fitbit Charge 6 is a high-end fitness tracker that uses Google integration and advanced health sensors to deliver a quality user experience.

As the sixth entry in the Fitbit Charge line, it was expected that the Charge 6 would be released with improvements over its predecessors. Though it may share similarities to the Charge 5, it's far from a carbon copy.

In fact, Fitbit separated the Charge 6 from other fitness trackers by building Google directly into its software, a first for the industry. The power of Google allows the Charge 6 to excel in many categories, specifically through integrations like Google Maps, Google Wallet, and YouTube controls.

Is the Fitbit Charge 6 a good fitness tracker?

Rather than rehashing the mechanics of the Charge 5, Fitbit pushed for a "better than good" tracker with advanced features and improved sensors.

Along with connecting you to Google's suite of apps, the Charge 6 is still your typical tracker, emphasizing routines and active health monitoring. Stress is also a big focus of the Charge 6, which comes with an electrodermal activity app that monitors changes in your sweat level to measure your body's stress response.

You don't even have to remember to tell it you're exercising. Thanks to SmartTrack technology, the Charge 6 automatically detects specific workouts and starts recording your progress. Whether you're swimming, running, or using gym equipment, SmartTrack will accurately record your workout without you having to program your routine. The Charge 6 features a host of apps, sensors, and features all revolving around tracking your fitness. However, there's much more to the tracker that really drives home a positive user experience.

Will the Charge 6 help me live a healthier life?

Source: Fitbit

While a fitness tracker's primary focus is monitoring your activity levels, the Charge 6 goes beyond the exercise routine. A host of sensors closely watch many aspects of your body, whether it's the electrocardiogram (ECG) app that watches for irregular heart rhythm or the heart rate sensor that sounds an alert when your rate is beyond the expected levels.

You can even turn to the Charge 6 to help improve your sleeping habits. Your personalized Sleep Score compiles time spent in each sleep stage, resting habits, and daily activities into a metric you can use to adjust your sleep routine.

The Fitbit Charge 6 is a well-rounded fitness tracker that helps you compile a lot of information you can use to adjust your habits and live a healthier lifestyle.

Can I keep up with my day on my Charge 6?

The Fitbit Charge 6 isn't a smartwatch, but it does have some of the features you'd expect from something like Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6. Since your days, weeks, and months aren't just about working out and sleeping, the Fitbit Charge 6 extends its capabilities to tools that can simplify your life.

The tracker can connect to most modern smartphones to deliver notifications directly to your wrist. You can receive texts, calls, and alerts from apps like Gmail, WhatsApp, and Google Calendar, so you never miss an important moment. When you receive a message worth responding to, quick replies keep you from having to dig out your phone.

There's a lot that the Fitbit Charge 6 does to earn its praise. While it is a good fitness tracker, it shines in many ways and can do so for days at a time, thanks to its rechargeable 7-day battery life.