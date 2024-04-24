If you've been thinking about taking your house cleaning to a new level, a robot vacuum is going to be the perfect solution. Robot vacuums have been around for a while now, and the product category has only gotten better over time, delivering a more seamless cleaning experience in 2024.

On the other hand, these devices can be quite expensive, but if you're keeping an eye out for deals, chances are, you're going to be able to pick one up at a hefty discount. With that said, we've managed to find some awesome deals on some of the best Roombas out on the market right now. These spring promotions can save up to $400, with vacuums starting at just $180 for a limited time.

Roomba Combo j9+

Source: iRobot

This is one of the best robot vacuum systems that you can buy right now. It offers sweeping, mopping, and a self-cleaning and solution refilling system. A near hands-free system that's perfect if you don't want to get your hands dirty. Score a $400 discount for a limited time.

iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ $999 $1399 Save $400 $999 at Amazon

Roomba Combo j7+

Another fantastic option can pretty much handle anything that you can throw at it. Whether it's carpet or hardwood floors, this vacuum system can do it all. It even has a self-cleaning system that will automatically empty the bin for up to 60 days. And you can now get it for a steal with a stellar discount that knocks $401 off for a limited time.

iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop $699 $1100 Save $401 $699 at Amazon

Roomba Combo j5

Source: iRobot

A capable robot vacuum that can also tackle mopping duties when needed. You get awesome suction power like higher-end Roombas but at a much more affordable price tag. And if you want to add a self-cleaning bin later, you're welcome to pick one up as this model is fully compatible. Save $300 on this unit for a limited time.

iRobot Roomba Combo j5 $300 $600 Save $300 $300 at Amazon

Roomba 694

Source: iRobot

This is the robot vacuum you want to get if you're looking to get things done on a budget. It has a fantastic three-stage cleaning system that can handle even the dirtiest of carpets and hardwood floors. Furthermore, you also get awesome features like control via voice and an app that can really customize the experience. At $180, this robot vacuum is an absolute steal.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum $180 $275 Save $95 $180 at Amazon

As you can see, there are plenty of great deals to be had during this spring sale with the above selection just being a small sample of what's out there. So if you've been looking for a better way to clean your home and save you time, now's going to be the perfect time to grab a helpful robot vacuum. And if you need help getting started with your Roomba, be sure to check out our guide.