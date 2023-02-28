Source: iRobot iRobot Roomba S9+ $799 $999 Save $200 The iRobot Roomba s9+ is now back to the best price it has ever had, namely $799. This is the same price we saw back for Black Friday, so we're quite excited to see it make a return. $799 at Best Buy $799 at Amazon

The iRobot Roomba S9+ has got to be one of the best robot vacuums on the market right now. At its full price, this is one of the more expensive Roomba models, but it's also one of the most efficient when it comes to cleaning your home, meticulously working over every spot as it removes dust, dirt, hair, and whatever else may be on your floors. Now that it's $200 off, you can pick up this robot and its self-emptying station for just $800.

Why we love the Roomba S9+

The S9+ Roomba model isn't shaped like most robovacs we've seen, which is pretty cool and lets the vac pull dirt out of tight corners. It has super-high suction power, so it will lift, loosen, and eliminate any debris from hard floors and carpets. Even if there's pet hair stuck in your carpet's fibers, the Roomba should handle it all just fine. Plus, it can tell the difference between shallow and deep carpets, so it will adjust performance accordingly. It's a great way to keep your house clean and your allergies under control.

This Roomba model features an advanced 3D sensor that scans your home constantly, trying to figure out what's ahead, allowing the robovac to get into corners and perfectly sweep around the edges of your room. You can control it with an app on your phone, and it also integrates with your home assistant, whether we're talking about Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri.

The Roomba S9+ comes with a self-emptying base, so you won't even have to touch it for up to 60 days. Of course, that all depends on how much pet hair or dirt you're generating. Once the Roomba finishes the job, it will return to the base, empty the dust bin, and start recharging. Really, the only thing you're missing with this model is a mop. If that's a must-have, there's a $920 bundle that includes the Roomba S9+ and the Braava Jet m6.