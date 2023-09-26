Source: iRobot/Amazon iRobot Roomba i3 Evo $250 $350 Save $100 If you are in the market for an inexpensive robot vacuum, but you don't want to sacrifice quality for price, the iRobot Roomba i3 is worth taking a look at. It features excellent build quality, powerful suction, and right now it's being discounted $100. $250 at Amazon

Robot vacuums have come a long way in the last few years. Where they were once expensive, underpowered, and gimmicky, they are now affordable, useful tools with real suction power. iRobot's popular Roomba line has played a big role in pushing the category forward, and it currently has multiple models on our best robot vacuums list. Right now Amazon has its i3 EVO vacuum, which features smart mapping for customized cleaning and enough power to suck up loose cereal, on sale for just $250.

Why the iRobot Roomba i3 EVO should be your next robot vacuum

If you're in the market for a sub-$300 robot vacuum, the i3 EVO is absolutely worth your consideration. It has strong suction—iRobot says the model has 10x the power-lifting suction of the popular Roomba 600 series, and it can run for up to 80 minutes on a single charge. The build quality is also solid, with a body made of sturdy plastic and thick rubber wheels. Plus it is great at mapping rooms and maneuvering around objects, and it even cleans in tidy, straight rows.

But where the i3 really shines is its wealth of smart features. It works with Google, Alexa, and Siri for voice control, and you can program it to do things like clean your home while you are away. iRobot's Imprint Smart Mapping tech enables you to direct the vacuum to clean any specific room you want, at any time you want, and its patented Dirt Detect spots dirtier areas of your home to clean more thoroughly. The Roomba learns your cleaning habits, and can offer up suggestions for better results, and because it receives automatic updates, it will only continue to get smarter over time.

Are there better robot vacuums out there? Sure. But most of them are either going to cost more money, or come with their own set of compromises. At the current sale price, we like the iRobot i3 EVO a lot, and if it meets your needs and budget, you should jump on this deal while you still can.