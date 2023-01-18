We all feel like we're running low on time, so having a way to keep your floors clean while handling other chores, cooking dinner, or just kicking back with a book is exactly what dreams are made of. Luckily for us, there are several iRobot Roomba models that are on sale right now, so you can keep tidy while saving big.

There have been a few Roomba models that made it onto our list of the best robot vacuum cleaners of 2022, including the Combo j7+ that's on sale right now. The only question is how much money you can save, because we already know you'll be saving lots of time.

iRobot Roomba Combo j7+

iRobot's most advanced robot vacuum cleaner is $200 off right now, which brings this price back down to a level we've only ever seen on Black Friday. With advanced navigation capabilities and obstacle detection, this Roomba will know when it's approaching carpets, so it can lift stop mopping.

iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop $899 $1100 Save $201 The Roomba Combo j7+ is an awesome device that frees up even more of your time since it won't just vacuum the floors, but it will mop them too. Plus, when it's done, it empties the dustbin on its own, so you don't have to do it. $899 at Amazon $899 at Best Buy

iRobot Roomba S9+

Another great robovac that's on sale right now is the Roomba S9+. This one can vacuum your house, collecting all the dirt, and then automatically empty that dirt right into its docking station. You won't have to worry about the internal bin for up to 60 days, which sounds pretty great.

iRobot Roomba S9+ $799 $1000 Save $201 Another $200 discount is served for this excellent robot vacuum. The vacuum uses vSLAM navigation, learning the layout of your home, and building Smart Maps. It does a great job at picking up any dust, dirt, or hair. $799 at Amazon $799 at Best Buy

iRobot Roomba j7

If you really don't feel like you need the luxury of a self-empty model, and just want the basic robot, we still have you covered. The excellent Roomba j7 is $200 less than its regular price, down to $400.

iRobot Roomba j7 $399 $600 Save $201 The Roomba j7 can clean your floors while identifying objects on the floor. If you have pets, don't worry about the robovac picking up any "accidents" and spreading them around the house. You can integrate the j7 with Alexa so you can use voice commands to start cleaning jobs. $399 at Amazon $399 at Best Buy

Having a robovac is great from the start, but Roomba is the brand name everyone recognizes and associates with these helpful robots, so you know that whichever model you choose, you'll have a great experience.