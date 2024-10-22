iRobot Roomba Combo Robot Vacuum & Mop $168 $275 Save $107 A robot vacuum that isn't going to break the bank. Not only can it vacuum, but it can also mop. Best of all, it's now just $168 for a limited time. $168 at Amazon

Robot vacuums are extremely convenient, especially if you live in a home or apartment that easily accumulates dust. And while they can be a lifesaver, one of the main drawbacks is that they can be expensive when compared to a regular vacuum, with some of the best units costing over $1,000. With that said, there are also plenty of affordable models as well, with some great options for around $400 to $600. But if this is your first time buying, that sum can be a little overwhelming.

Related Best robot vacuums in 2024 Keep your floors sparkling clean with minimal effort

Which is why we think this iRobot Roomba model that can both vacuum and mop is going to be a fantastic choice. Not only does it cover all the basics, but it does so at an extremely affordable price. For a limited time, you can save big with 39% off the original retail price, dropping it down to just $168. This is the lowest price we've seen for this model, which makes it an excellent time to buy.

What makes this iRobot Roomba Combo Essential Robot great?

There's a lot you can ask from a robot vacuum, and for the most part, this model can get it all done. Not only does this model sweep and suck all the debris thanks to three different suction levels, but it can also follow up with a mop that will keep your floors looking clean.

In order to make this all work, the vacuum is equipped with sensors that help it clean while avoiding objects that could get in the way. As you might expect, it also has an app that allows you to customize the experience, allowing it to perform tasks on a schedule or while you're away from the house.

Best of all, the app can show you visual data on where the vacuum has cleaned. And since this model comes with a charging dock, it will automatically return to it once it needs to recharge. With that said, you can expect up to 120 minutes of cleaning on a single charge.

Overall, this is one of the most complete packages that you'll find for a reasonable price. Not only is the vacuum extremely reliable and powerful, but it's also pretty cheap. So if you've been thinking about changing things up in your home, this Roomba is going to be a great option.

Or if you're still on the fence and want to check out some great robot mops, we have some excellent recommendations as well.