The iPhone's visual voicemail has been a standard feature on iOS since it first launched and has since been extended to include helpful features like Live Voicemail. Seeing a list of messages allows you to check your voicemail without wasting time by deleting some you know are spam and seeing transcripts of others from friends, family, or work colleagues. But what do you do when your iPhone voicemail isn't working?

Whether you're struggling with glitches or the system is giving you trouble, several fixes will get it up and running. Here's how to fix iPhone voicemail not working.

Troubleshooting iPhone voicemail problems

The first step to solving your voicemail problem is troubleshooting. Sometimes, a simple solution is the answer, such as ensuring you correctly set up your visual voicemail or clearing a full inbox. Other times, you might be dealing with something more complex, such as network disconnection or a damaged SIM card. Before you contact Apple support, check some things on your own.

In most cases, it's probably a straightforward fix. Here's what to look for.

Make sure your iPhone's voicemail is properly set up

When you change phone carriers or switch to a new phone plan, your voicemail may need to be set up before you can use it again. Or, if you recently changed from an Android phone to a new iPhone, such as the iPhone 15 Pro, you may not have gone through the entire visual voicemail setup process.

To do this, follow these steps:

Open the iPhone's Phone app. Select the Voicemail tab in the lower-right corner. Close You'll see a button that says Set Up if you haven't completed this step. Tap Set Up. Follow the instructions to complete your voicemail, which includes creating a password and choosing a greeting. You must record a voicemail message if you elect to use a custom greeting. Close When you finish, you can use your visual voicemail as usual.

You don't have a setup problem if you go to visual voicemail and see the option Change voicemail password.

Force close your Phone app and restart it

A simple refresh may be all you need to get your visual voicemail back on track. Here's how to force close the app:

Swipe up from the bottom of your screen and locate the Phone app in the floating windows. Swipe up on the Phone app to close it. Return to your Home page and tap the Phone app to relaunch it.

Restart your iPhone if force closing doesn't solve the problem.

Turn off call forwarding

One common reason your visual voicemail isn't working is that call forwarding is turned on. It's easy to forget that you turned on call forwarding on your iPhone and didn't turn it off. If this is the case, calls on your iPhone are automatically sent to another number, so no voicemails come through.

Here's how to check if this is your problem.

Open the Settings app. Tap Phone. Find and select Call forwarding. Close Look at the Toggle on and off option to see if it's turned off. The toggle is gray if it's off.

Make sure your voicemail isn't full and delete old messages

If your voicemail storage is full, your iPhone doesn't receive new voicemails from callers. Usually, you get a notice that your voicemail is full, but you might have missed it. Call your iPhone from someone else's phone to see if this is your issue. If it says the voicemail box is full, do some voicemail management by following these steps to clean it up:

Open the Phone app. Tap the Voicemail option in the lower-right corner of the menu. Scroll through voicemail messages and select more than one at a time to batch-delete them. Tap the trash icon to delete them.

Call your voicemail to make sure there isn't a carrier issue

This tip is for people that live in a region without Visual Voicemail of use a carrier that doesn't support the feature.

Sometimes, your voicemail not working is a temporary issue with your service carrier. Here's how to check:

Launch the Phone app. Tap the Keypad tab on the menu at the bottom of the screen. Select the 1 key and hold it until your phone dials your voicemail box. You can also get to your voicemail by dialing your phone number and entering your voicemail pin or passcode. If you hear your saved messages, this isn't the problem. If you don't hear your saved messages, it's a carrier issue.

This leads to the next troubleshooting option.

While this doesn't happen often, your carrier settings need an update occasionally. A required update can interfere with your iPhone's functions, including your voicemail.

To see if this is the problem, head to your iPhone's Settings app. From there, here's what to do:

On the Settings page, select General. Tap About to view your carrier settings. You'll know you need an update if you see a pop-up that says you need to install a carrier settings update.

If a carrier status update isn't available, check if an iOS software update is available. If you haven't opted into automatic updates, this is one of the first places to check.

Try Airplane Mode or reset your cellular network

Your voicemails may arrive hours after people leave them, which can indicate an issue with your cellular service provider. When this happens, a cellular network reset might fix the problem. You can do this by turning off your iPhone and then rebooting it.

You can also skip turning your phone off and use this Airplane mode workaround:

Pull down the Control center from the upper-right corner of the screen. Tap the Airplane mode icon to turn it on. Wait a few minutes before you tap the Airplane mode again to turn it off. Give your iPhone time to switch back to your cellular network. Test your voicemail by calling your iPhone from someone else's phone.

Turn on Wi-Fi calling

You might have voicemail issues because you're in an area with poor connectivity. Turn on Wi-Fi calling by doing the following:

Open Settings. Find and select the Cellular option. Close On the Cellular page, tap Wi-Fi Calling. Toggle on Wi-Fi Calling to turn it on. Close

Reset your network settings

As a last resort, reset your network settings. Try this if everything else hasn't worked and your voicemail service still isn't working on your iPhone. This troubleshooting tip resets all your network settings, including your stored internet information, Wi-Fi networks, and passwords.

Here's how to do it:

Open the Settings app. Tap General. Scroll until you see Transfer or Reset iPhone, then select it. Tap the Reset option at the bottom of the screen. Select Reset Network Settings.

If you've tried everything and are still having problems, you may want to contact Apple Support or make a trip to the Apple Store. You can also reach out to your carrier, as they can easily fix issues like getting voicemail transcripts via text message in addition to Visual Voicemails.